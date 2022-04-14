49ers Host Local Pro Day at Levi's® Stadium

The San Francisco 49ers newest coaching lineup hit the field for the first time at Levi's® Stadium on Wednesday, April 13 to host a Bay Area local pro day. The team spent time with regional players to run through drills and allow the college athletes a chance to impress the team.

Over 40 NFL hopefuls representing 14 NCAA conferences were invited to meet and greet 49ers coaches and work out with fellow local talent.

General manager John Lynch was in attendance alongside head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterbacks coach Brian Griese, assistant head coach/running backs coach Anthony Lynn, defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, special teams coordinator Brian Schneider and other coaching staff.

Former 49ers offensive lineman Joe Staley and current 49ers players Brandon Aiyuk and Javon Kinlaw also stopped by to observe.

Shanahan broke down the session with works of encouragement for the draft hopefuls.