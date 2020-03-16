Morning Report: Free Agency, Draft Order, CBA

Mar 16, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,
The start of the 2020 NFL league year is almost upon us. With many headlines to monitor, here are the top storylines for Monday, March 16.

Free Agency Negotiations Begin Today

After a season that led the 49ers to Super Bowl LIV, the team headed into the offseason with some uncertainty about who will return to San Francisco in 2020. Currently, the 49ers have 15 unrestricted free agents and three restricted free agents who can begin discussions with other clubs today. Stay up to date with the latest free agency news and signings on the 49ers.com Free Agency Tracker.

On the flip side, some of the biggest names in the NFL including Tom Brady, A.J. Green and Jadeveon Clowney are becoming free agents. Last year, John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan brought in several key assets in free agency with Kwon Alexander, Tevin Coleman and Daniel Brunskill, who each played pivotal roles in the 49ers 2019 success. Could Lynch and Co. look to replicate that success in 2020? Check out the top 25 upcoming free agents according to NFL.com and their impact in 2019 here.

Full List of San Francisco 49ers 2020 Free Agents

17 players are set to become free agents this spring. View all of them in one place.

DL Arik Armstead
1 / 17

DL Arik Armstead

WR Emmanuel Sanders
2 / 17

WR Emmanuel Sanders

DB Jimmie Ward
3 / 17

DB Jimmie Ward

WR Kendrick Bourne
4 / 17

WR Kendrick Bourne

RB Matt Breida
5 / 17

RB Matt Breida

DL Ronald Blair III
6 / 17

DL Ronald Blair III

DB Jason Verrett
7 / 17

DB Jason Verrett

DL Sheldon Day
8 / 17

DL Sheldon Day

T Shon Coleman
9 / 17

T Shon Coleman

OL Ben Garland
10 / 17

OL Ben Garland

TE Levine Toilolo
11 / 17

TE Levine Toilolo

DL Damontre Moore
12 / 17

DL Damontre Moore

Matthews_Jordan
13 / 17
CB Dontae Johnson
14 / 17

CB Dontae Johnson

DL Anthony Zettel
15 / 17

DL Anthony Zettel

TE Garrett Celek
16 / 17

TE Garrett Celek

LB Elijah Lee
17 / 17

LB Elijah Lee

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Compensatory Picks Are In

The 49ers draft order is set barring any trades that could happen between now and April 23. The NFL awarded 32 compensatory picks for the 2020 draft, however, San Francisco was not one of the 15 teams to receive an additional pick. Therefore, the team will head into April's draft with six picks in total spread out over Days 1 and 3. As it stands, San Francisco does not have a pick in Rounds 2-4. With a limited number of selections, the team will need to maximize the impact of their picks by filling holes left after free agency. Analysts have targeted a few position groups the 49ers could look to in the first round.

Here are breakdowns of prospects linked to the team by position:

Cornerback

Safety

Offensive Line

Linebacker

Wide Receiver

2020 Draft Prospects Linked to 49ers

Take a look at some of the names being associated with the San Francisco 49ers in various mock drafts.

S Grant Delpit, LSU
1 / 60

S Grant Delpit, LSU

S Grant Delpit, LSU
2 / 60

S Grant Delpit, LSU

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado
3 / 60

WR Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado
4 / 60

WR Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Cesar Ruiz, Michigan
5 / 60

C Cesar Ruiz, Michigan

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
C Cesar Ruiz, Michigan
6 / 60

C Cesar Ruiz, Michigan

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB CJ Henderson, Florida
7 / 60

CB CJ Henderson, Florida

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB CJ Henderson, Florida
8 / 60

CB CJ Henderson, Florida

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota
9 / 60

S Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota

S Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota
10 / 60

S Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota

S Ashtyn Davis, Cal
11 / 60

S Ashtyn Davis, Cal

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Ashtyn Davis, Cal
12 / 60

S Ashtyn Davis, Cal

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Kristian Fulton, LSU
13 / 60

CB Kristian Fulton, LSU

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Kristian Fulton, LSU
14 / 60

CB Kristian Fulton, LSU

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma
15 / 60

LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma
16 / 60

LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Austin Jackson, USC
17 / 60

T Austin Jackson, USC

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
T Austin Jackson, USC
18 / 60

T Austin Jackson, USC

LB Zack Baun, Wisconsin
19 / 60

LB Zack Baun, Wisconsin

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Zack Baun, Wisconsin
20 / 60

LB Zack Baun, Wisconsin

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Damon Arnette, Ohio State
21 / 60

CB Damon Arnette, Ohio State

CB Damon Arnette, Ohio State
22 / 60

CB Damon Arnette, Ohio State

S Xavier McKinney, Alabama
23 / 60

S Xavier McKinney, Alabama

S Xavier McKinney, Alabama
24 / 60

S Xavier McKinney, Alabama

CB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State
25 / 60

CB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State

CB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State
26 / 60

CB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State

CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama
27 / 60

CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama

CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama
28 / 60

CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama

DL Derrick Brown, Auburn
29 / 60

DL Derrick Brown, Auburn

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Derrick Brown, Auburn
30 / 60

DL Derrick Brown, Auburn

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson
31 / 60

CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson
32 / 60

CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama
33 / 60

WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama
34 / 60

WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Jedrick Wills, Alabama
35 / 60

T Jedrick Wills, Alabama

Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Jedrick Wills, Alabama
36 / 60

T Jedrick Wills, Alabama

Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
37 / 60

WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
38 / 60

WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
39 / 60

WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
40 / 60

WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
41 / 60

DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

The Associated Press
DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
42 / 60

DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Tee Higgins, Clemson
43 / 60

WR Tee Higgins, Clemson

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
WR Tee Higgins, Clemson
44 / 60

WR Tee Higgins, Clemson

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State
45 / 60

J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State
46 / 60

J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Jeff Gladney, TCU
47 / 60

CB Jeff Gladney, TCU

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Jeff Gladney, TCU
48 / 60

CB Jeff Gladney, TCU

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State
49 / 60

WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State
50 / 60

WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Ross Blacklock, TCU
51 / 60

DL Ross Blacklock, TCU

DL Ross Blacklock, TCU
52 / 60

DL Ross Blacklock, TCU

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Justin Jefferson, LSU
53 / 60

WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Justin Jefferson, LSU
54 / 60

WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama
55 / 60

DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama
56 / 60

DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama

Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Denzel Mims, Baylor
57 / 60

WR Denzel Mims, Baylor

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Denzel Mims, Baylor
58 / 60

WR Denzel Mims, Baylor

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Jalen Reagor, TCU
59 / 60

WR Jalen Reagor, TCU

WR Jalen Reagor, TCU
60 / 60

WR Jalen Reagor, TCU

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

What A New CBA Means for 2020 and Beyond

The NFLPA voted to pass a new Collective Bargaining Agreement that is set to take effect this season. While a few of the proposals will be rolled out over time, including the expansion to a 17-game season, the 49ers will see some immediate changes starting in 2020. With free agency looming, the headline at the forefront for the 49ers will be a heightened salary cap. Under the new agreement, teams' salary cap will increase by $10 million. Fans will also see an immediate impact with expanded roster numbers and an amended playoff bracket. Read how the new changes will impact San Francisco for the next 10 years here.

Related Content

news

Recipe of the Week: Tagliatelle with Chile, Fennel & Clams

news

Four Downs: Can the 49ers Offense Remain Productive in Week 14?

49ers.com breaks down the biggest storylines and bold predictions heading into the team's Week 14 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

news

Nick Bosa Questionable for #TBvsSF; Week 14 Injury Report

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is questionable for the team's Week 14 matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

news

Tampa Bay's Brady-Led Offense and Top-10 Defense: Oppositional Research 💪

Which matchups to look out for as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Advertising