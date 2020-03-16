Morning Report: Free Agency, Draft Order, CBA

Good Morning Faithful,
The start of the 2020 NFL league year is almost upon us. With many headlines to monitor, here are the top storylines for Monday, March 16.
Free Agency Negotiations Begin Today
After a season that led the 49ers to Super Bowl LIV, the team headed into the offseason with some uncertainty about who will return to San Francisco in 2020. Currently, the 49ers have 15 unrestricted free agents and three restricted free agents who can begin discussions with other clubs today. Stay up to date with the latest free agency news and signings on the 49ers.com Free Agency Tracker.
On the flip side, some of the biggest names in the NFL including Tom Brady, A.J. Green and Jadeveon Clowney are becoming free agents. Last year, John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan brought in several key assets in free agency with Kwon Alexander, Tevin Coleman and Daniel Brunskill, who each played pivotal roles in the 49ers 2019 success. Could Lynch and Co. look to replicate that success in 2020? Check out the top 25 upcoming free agents according to NFL.com and their impact in 2019 here.
17 players are set to become free agents this spring. View all of them in one place.
The Compensatory Picks Are In
The 49ers draft order is set barring any trades that could happen between now and April 23. The NFL awarded 32 compensatory picks for the 2020 draft, however, San Francisco was not one of the 15 teams to receive an additional pick. Therefore, the team will head into April's draft with six picks in total spread out over Days 1 and 3. As it stands, San Francisco does not have a pick in Rounds 2-4. With a limited number of selections, the team will need to maximize the impact of their picks by filling holes left after free agency. Analysts have targeted a few position groups the 49ers could look to in the first round.
Here are breakdowns of prospects linked to the team by position:
Take a look at some of the names being associated with the San Francisco 49ers in various mock drafts.
What A New CBA Means for 2020 and Beyond
The NFLPA voted to pass a new Collective Bargaining Agreement that is set to take effect this season. While a few of the proposals will be rolled out over time, including the expansion to a 17-game season, the 49ers will see some immediate changes starting in 2020. With free agency looming, the headline at the forefront for the 49ers will be a heightened salary cap. Under the new agreement, teams' salary cap will increase by $10 million. Fans will also see an immediate impact with expanded roster numbers and an amended playoff bracket. Read how the new changes will impact San Francisco for the next 10 years here.