Morning Report: Free Agency, Draft Order, CBA

The Compensatory Picks Are In

The 49ers draft order is set barring any trades that could happen between now and April 23. The NFL awarded 32 compensatory picks for the 2020 draft, however, San Francisco was not one of the 15 teams to receive an additional pick. Therefore, the team will head into April's draft with six picks in total spread out over Days 1 and 3. As it stands, San Francisco does not have a pick in Rounds 2-4. With a limited number of selections, the team will need to maximize the impact of their picks by filling holes left after free agency. Analysts have targeted a few position groups the 49ers could look to in the first round.