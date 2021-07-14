49ers Foundation to Host 'Players For A Purpose' Kickoff Event

The 49ers Foundation today announced the date, time and ticket prices for their annual season kickoff event, "Players for a Purpose" presented by SAP, which will be hosted in-person at Levi's® Stadium after going virtual in 2020. This will be the first community event hosted at the stadium in over a year. All proceeds will go towards the 49ers Foundation's mission to educate and empower Bay Area youth through their award-winning programs: 49ers EDU presented by Chevron and 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank. The event will take place on September 1st from 4-8 p.m. PT and tickets are now available for purchase at 49ers.com/kickoff.

This long-anticipated evening will include food, drinks, and fun. All five 49ers Super Bowl trophies will be available on-field for photo opportunities, and guests will hear from the team on their goals for 2021. The entire player roster will also be in attendance, where they will compete in a "49ers Match Game" sure to entertain and endear. VIP reception will also be expanded from year's past with food stations, wine tastings, 49ers alumni like Jerry Rice, and more.

"Although last year's event was massively successful online, we are so excited to return to an in-person format at Levi's® Stadium for 2021," said 49ers Foundation Executive Director Justin Prettyman. "I know the Faithful has been eager to visit the stadium and see live 49ers games. The 49ers Foundation's Players for a Purpose event is a perfect way for members of the Faithful to get a taste of football before the season officially begins, all while giving back to Bay Area youth."

"After more than a year, in-person community service and fundraising events are finally back at Levi's® Stadium," said 49ers Co-Chairman Dr. John York. "We have missed our partners, friends, and fans dearly and can't wait to host them once again for an up close and personal event with the team's players and coaches."

In 2020, the virtual version of Players for a Purpose raised over $450,000, garnered more than two million impressions, engaged 29 team players and alumni, and supported six nonprofit beneficiaries whose work aligns with the 49ers Foundation's mission.

"Players for a Purpose has quickly become a distinguished tradition in the storied history of the 49ers organization," said SAP Marketing Senior Director David Martinez. "SAP is proud to partner with 49ers Foundation and create a fan event which builds on the excitement of the upcoming season and raises awareness and support for programs that have a significant positive impact on Bay Area Youth."