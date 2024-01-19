49ers Final Injury Report and Divisional Round Breakdown with Bridget Condon | 1st & 10

Jan 19, 2024 at 09:45 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."

Faithful – we want to hear from you! Text "1st&10" to (408) 715-4949 to submit any questions you have for the podcast.

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast with Bridget Condon:

  • 2:25 - Pallares on QB Brock Purdy's mindset heading into his second postseason
  • 3:56 - Condon breaks down Green Bay's defense
  • 6:37 - Matchups to watch in #GBvsSF
  • 9:00 - Showcasing the limited-edition Levi’s® x 49ers collection
  • 10:00 - Condon on the Faithful and the 49ers home field advantage
  • 11:00 - Answering questions directly from the Faithful

49ers Players Continue Preparations for #GBvsSF

View some of the top images from the San Francisco 49ers practice as the team prepares to take on the Green Bay Packers, presented by United Airlines.

