49ers Earn Top Defensive Ranking and Schedule Release Updates | 1st & 10

May 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power rankings updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyiHeart or where ever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:

  • 1:11 - 49ers 2023 schedule release updates
  • 2:44 - Discussing the signing of quarterback Brandon Allen
  • 3:20 - Discussing the signing of defensive lineman Marlon Davidson
  • 4:04 - Discussing the signing of tight end Troy Fumagalli
  • 4:40 - Highlighting the 49ers defense for being ranked No. 1 following the 2023 NFL Draft by Bleacher Report
  • 6:22 - What makes San Francisco's defensive group rise above the rest?
  • 7:47 - With a change in defensive coordinators, how has that shake-up not altered the 49ers defensive ranking?

