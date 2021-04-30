Top Players Available for Day 2 of the Draft to Fit 49ers Needs

General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan got the quarterback they wanted.

Trey Lance is now a 49er.

That major moment in franchise history became official Thursday night when the NFL Draft's third-overall pick went in. Although Lance will forever be the focus of this 2021 NFL Draft class, he won't be its only member.

The 49ers have a lot more work to do filling it out.

The 49ers have needs in the depth chart to fill, with key opportunities to do so Friday night in the second and third rounds.

Those are talent-rich areas the 49ers recently mined well. Lynch and Shanahan have plucked both Deebo Samuel and Fred Warner from the draft's second day and could look to duplicate such success this year from the Nos. 43 and 102 overall selections.

The 49ers are talented enough where they don't have to reach for need, but quality selections that coincide with thinner areas is always ideal. The 49ers need some help to varying degrees at cornerback, slot receiver, edge rusher, along the interior offensive line and maybe running back, with intriguing options remaining after Thursday's opening round.

Here are a few prospects to keep an eye on if available when the 49ers are on the clock.

No. 43 overall

WR Elijah Moore (Ole Miss): The versatile playmaker could be a real asset in Shanahan's attack, with the ability to play fast and make people miss in space. He can line up out wide, in the slot or in the backfield. He can help as a returner. Moore seems like a player who would benefit from working in the 49ers scheme.

CB Asante Samuel Jr. (Florida State): Samuel shares a name with his father, and certainly hopes to have an as long and productive NFL career. He's an athletic, versatile cover man who analysts say can play outside or in the slot. The 49ers need immediate depth and long-term help at cornerback. The second round might be a good place to get some.

EDGE Azeez Ojulari (Georgia): There was some surprise the former Bulldog lasted through the first round, and it's possible he's taken before the 49ers are on the clock. He'd be a quality addition if he were, with explosiveness off the edge that could help right away and into the future. You can't have too many pass rushers, and Ojulari is a good one.

CB Elijah Molden (Washington): The 49ers need to think longer-term at slot cornerback with established veteran K'Waun Williams working on a one-year deal and Molden could be an option for the future. Analysts say he's tough and instinctive, which could help him play inside in this league for a long time.