Top Players Available for Day 2 of the Draft to Fit 49ers Needs

General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan got the quarterback they wanted.
Trey Lance is now a 49er.
That major moment in franchise history became official Thursday night when the NFL Draft's third-overall pick went in. Although Lance will forever be the focus of this 2021 NFL Draft class, he won't be its only member.
The 49ers have a lot more work to do filling it out.
The 49ers have needs in the depth chart to fill, with key opportunities to do so Friday night in the second and third rounds.
Those are talent-rich areas the 49ers recently mined well. Lynch and Shanahan have plucked both Deebo Samuel and Fred Warner from the draft's second day and could look to duplicate such success this year from the Nos. 43 and 102 overall selections.
The 49ers are talented enough where they don't have to reach for need, but quality selections that coincide with thinner areas is always ideal. The 49ers need some help to varying degrees at cornerback, slot receiver, edge rusher, along the interior offensive line and maybe running back, with intriguing options remaining after Thursday's opening round.
Here are a few prospects to keep an eye on if available when the 49ers are on the clock.
No. 43 overall
WR Elijah Moore (Ole Miss): The versatile playmaker could be a real asset in Shanahan's attack, with the ability to play fast and make people miss in space. He can line up out wide, in the slot or in the backfield. He can help as a returner. Moore seems like a player who would benefit from working in the 49ers scheme.
CB Asante Samuel Jr. (Florida State): Samuel shares a name with his father, and certainly hopes to have an as long and productive NFL career. He's an athletic, versatile cover man who analysts say can play outside or in the slot. The 49ers need immediate depth and long-term help at cornerback. The second round might be a good place to get some.
EDGE Azeez Ojulari (Georgia): There was some surprise the former Bulldog lasted through the first round, and it's possible he's taken before the 49ers are on the clock. He'd be a quality addition if he were, with explosiveness off the edge that could help right away and into the future. You can't have too many pass rushers, and Ojulari is a good one.
CB Elijah Molden (Washington): The 49ers need to think longer-term at slot cornerback with established veteran K'Waun Williams working on a one-year deal and Molden could be an option for the future. Analysts say he's tough and instinctive, which could help him play inside in this league for a long time.
S Jevon Holland (Oregon): The 49ers could use a versatile chess piece in the defensive backfield - a player who can man the slot, play over the top or underneath. Analysts say he has solid ball skills, can be a matchup defender and could be a real asset in several different spots.
No. 102 overall
WR D'Wayne Eskridge (Western Michigan): He's undersized but has big-play speed and could be yet another 49ers pass catcher to gain big yards after the catch. Several publications have linked Eskridge to the team and it's easy to see why. He can play outside and also in the slot, something valuable to a player adding depth.
EDGE Patrick Jones (Pitt): One NFL Draft analysts called Jones an "all gas, no brakes" player. That sounds like someone defensive line coach Kris Kocurek might like. So is the fact he had 17.5 sacks over the past two seasons, was a team captain and at 6-foot-4, 261 pounds has ideal size for an edge rusher. He could help add depth off the edge the 49ers need.
WR Tutu Atwell (Louisville): Atwell's even smaller than Eskridge but is lightning quick and is a home-run threat every time he touches the ball. Shanahan could come up with some interesting ways to get him involved and create space for him to make big plays.
C Drew Dalman (Stanford): Alex Mack isn't young anymore, so adding a center to learn from one of the best isn't a bad idea. The Stanford alum was a captain and first-team All-Pac 12 selection and has the ability to fit well with the 49ers run scheme. And he won't have to travel far from college to his new team.
CB Ambry Thomas (Michigan): He has good size and likes being a physical presence against opposing receivers. Analysts say he needs some seasoning, but that's fine considering the 49ers have set starters at all three cornerback spots. He could be a quality option if the 49ers don't take a defensive back in the second round and need one when they pick late in the third.