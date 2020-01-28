Texts from the GOAT, Lord of the Rings, and Kyle Shanahan's Swag: The Top Moments from SBLIV Opening Night

Thousands of media members from across the world flocked to Marlins Park, the home stadium of the Miami Marlins, to interview Super Bowl players and coaches during their only public appearance in Miami before Super Bowl LIV. The assembled media were given access to the 49ers full roster, as well as coaches, for an hour in a free-for-all media frenzy. From magicians, to WWE superstars, to live salsa dancers, there was no shortage of outrageous moments from the San Francisco 49ers. Here are a few moments that stood out as the NFL officially kicked off Super Bowl week in Miami.

Text Messages from the GOAT

Jimmy Garoppolo is no stranger to Opening Night. In fact, he was probably the most prepared member of the 49ers, hoisting two championship trophies as a member of the New England Patriots. However this time around is much different for Garoppolo as it's the first Super Bowl the quarterback will have ever played in after serving as Tom Brady's understudy for three and a half seasons.

In his first year leading a franchise to the Super Bowl, it only makes sense that he connected with the six-time champion. Garoppolo revealed Brady reached out following the NFC Championship and offered the quarterback well wishes in his pursuit of a championship.

"Yeah he shot me a text, just 'good luck' and everything like that and just 'go handle business,'" Garoppolo said of his conversation with Brady. "(It) wasn't anything too complicated, just 'go win.'"

There's no word on if Garoppolo actually replied, however.

George Kittle Gone Hollywood

George Kittle the actor? Well at least not yet. The 49ers tight end is focused on Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs. However, he was asked if he could star in any film, what would it be. Without hesitation, Kittle responded Lord of the Rings.

"Aragon. That guy's a bad a--," Kittle said.

Emmanuel Sanders Sees Resemblance of Super Bowl 50 Team

Emmanuel Sanders has only been with the team for three months, however quickly left an impression across the 49ers locker room. The 49ers have been influenced by Sanders' character and leadership. By the same token, Sanders is enthralled with the team's chemistry. The veteran receiver, who is making his third Super Bowl appearance, compares the chemistry of the 49ers locker room to the one of the 2015 Denver Broncos – the same team that was crowned Super Bowl 50 champs.

"I don't want to say it but it's the truth. That 2015 team, I love those guys on the team. But this team right here compares just the same," Sanders admitted. "I've only been here three months and I love every single one of these guys. I love everybody from the general manager to the head coach. From John Lynch to Kyle Shanahan to all my brothers on this team because it's just the love man. It's just a love. It's a organic, authentic realness coming from everybody. There are no cliques. There's not no beef. I've never heard any of my teammates speak negatively about anybody."

Sanders went on to discuss the team-first mentality of the 49ers locker room. He cited Ahkello Witherspoon's selflessness in offering to take special teams snaps when replaced by Emmanuel Moseley in the Divisional Round against the Minnesota Vikings.