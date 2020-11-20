49ers Announce Roster Moves

Nov 20, 2020 at 01:19 PM

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have waived/failed physical DL Takkarist McKinley and placed WR ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿, TE ﻿Daniel Helm﻿ and T ﻿Trent Williams﻿ on the Reserve/Covid-19 List.

The Reserve/Covid-19 List was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status and may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

