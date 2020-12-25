49ers Announce Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday that DL Kevin Givens has been downgraded to Out (not injury related) for tomorrow's game at the Arizona Cardinals. The team also announced the following roster moves:
- TE George Kittle has been activated from the Injured Reserve List.
- OL Colton McKivitz has been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 List.
- DL Darrion Daniels has been promoted to the active roster from the team's practice squad.
- DL Alex Barrett and TE Daniel Helm have been activated from the team's practice squad (COVID-19 replacement).
- CB Tim Harris and WR Jordan Matthews have been activated from the team's practice squad (standard elevation.
- RB Raheem Mostert and QB Nick Mullens have been placed on the Injured Reserve List.