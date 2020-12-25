Presented by

49ers Announce Roster Moves

Dec 25, 2020 at 01:32 PM
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday that DL ﻿Kevin Givens﻿ has been downgraded to Out (not injury related) for tomorrow's game at the Arizona Cardinals. The team also announced the following roster moves:

  • TE ﻿George Kittle﻿ has been activated from the Injured Reserve List.
  • OL ﻿Colton McKivitz﻿ has been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 List.
  • DL ﻿Darrion Daniels﻿ has been promoted to the active roster from the team's practice squad.
  • DL ﻿Alex Barrett﻿ and TE ﻿Daniel Helm﻿ have been activated from the team's practice squad (COVID-19 replacement).
  • CB ﻿Tim Harris﻿ and WR ﻿Jordan Matthews﻿ have been activated from the team's practice squad (standard elevation.
  • RB ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ and QB ﻿Nick Mullens﻿ have been placed on the Injured Reserve List.

