49ers Head to Indianapolis For the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

NFL coaches, general managers, scouts and staff will descend upon Indianapolis, Indiana March 1-7 for the 2022 Scouting Combine.
The league's annual prospect evaluation week is set to return to Indianapolis after the yearly event was cancelled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of 324 prospects were invited to attend this year's event, in which the San Francisco 49ers and the other 31 clubs across the NFL will have the chance to evaluate and interview prospective NFL hopefuls ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.
49ers.com will be on hand throughout the week to provide behind-the-scenes videos and analysis from Indianapolis. Additionally, fans can tune in to NFL Network for around-the-clock news, updates and live broadcasts of prospect workouts.
Here's a look at the schedule for the week's upcoming workouts and 49ers media availability:
Wednesday, March 2
John Lynch Press Conference - 11:15 a.m. PT
Thursday, March 3
Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers and Tight Ends - 1 p.m. PT
Friday, March 4
Running Backs, Offensive Linemen and Special Teams - 1 p.m. PT
Saturday, March 5
Defensive Linemen and Linebackers - 1 p.m. PT
Sunday, March 6
Defensive Backs - 8 a.m. PT
