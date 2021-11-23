2021 Power Rankings: How Do the 49ers Fare Following Back-to-Back Wins?

The San Francisco 49ers are back in it. Last week, the 49ers got their biggest win of the season, pounding the Los Angeles Rams by three touchdowns. Winning in similar fashion against the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars might not be as impressive, but it was every bit as important. The 49ers are back to .500 for the first time since Week 4 after winning three of four.

Veteran left tackle ﻿Trent Williams﻿ told reporters after the game that the Niners are playing at the level he knew they were capable of.

"I don't feel like some light clicked on or nothing," Williams said. "That's what we want to do every game. Sometimes they make a good play, we make mistakes and it doesn't go our way. But that is how we always want to play a game like that."

The Niners are still on the outside of the postseason picture at present. But with two straight coming up against teams that are .500 or worse and San Fran playing well, the team could crash the wild-card race soon enough.