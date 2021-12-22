2021 Power Rankings: 49ers Continue to Ascend Following Hot Streak

The San Francisco 49ers have strengthened their position in the playoff picture after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15 and winning five of their last six matchups. While improving their season record to 8-6 and maintaining their current spot as the sixth seed in the NFC Wild Card race, how are national media outlets viewing the 49ers before their "Thursday Night Football" contest against the Tennessee Titans? Here's a look at where the experts have ranked San Francisco entering into Week 16:

Ranking: 11

Previous Rank: 8

This isn't the 2019 edition—the cornerback play is a potentially fatal flaw—but Jimmy Garoppolo is playing the best football of his career and the trio of Deebo Samuel﻿, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk is going to be a nightmare to get onto the ground come January.

Ranking: 11

Previous Rank: 11

The Niners are on a playoff trajectory, which would be a solid bounce-back after a disappointing follow-up to their 2019 Super Bowl run.

Ranking: 11

Previous Rank: 11

The Niners took care of business against the Falcons on Sunday and will enter a Thursday night showdown with the slumping Titans having won five of six games. There are encouraging signs all across the roster, but don't sleep on the second-half surge of Jimmy Garoppolo﻿. The veteran quarterback -- a figure of suspicion in recent years -- has posted the fourth-best QBR in the NFL since Week 8. He's cut down on mistakes, found a rhythm with George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk and has stayed healthy -- all key factors in San Francisco finding its footing.

Ranking: 12

Previous Rank: 13

Things will get tougher over the final three weeks and into the playoffs.

Ranking: 12

Previous Rank: 13

The 49ers continued their methodical return to playoff relevancy on the strength of a dynamic, versatile and multiple offense in which all the playmakers are healthy and clicking for Kyle Shanahan again. Their defense is feeding off that energy now, too, to make them a dangerous wild-card team.

Ranking: 13

Previous Rank: 16

The San Francisco 49ers aren't winning the NFC West. After 15 weeks, they're two back of the Arizona Cardinals with three to play, and they lost both head-to-head meetings with the Redbirds.

But the 49ers are also starting to look like the team in the NFC bracket that no one wants to see in the Wild Card Round.

After dispatching the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15, the Niners have peeled off five wins in six games to work their way to the No. 6 seed in the NFC. They're playing their kind of football—and doing so at a high level.

Despite injuries at running back, San Francisco ranks seventh in the league in rushing. Jimmy Garoppolo has been efficient under center, and he has no shortage of passing-game weaponry at his disposal.

It has largely flown under the radar, but the Niners are sixth in the league in both total defense and pass defense as well.

"I say this with complete seriousness: Given how the three NFC West teams in postseason position are playing, respectively, I would rather take on the Cardinals or Rams on Wild Card Weekend than have to face these Niners," Bleacher Report NFL analyst Gary Davenport said. "They can run the ball and play defense, and while that might be old-fashioned, it's also a recipe for postseason success."

Ranking: 14

Previous Rank: 14