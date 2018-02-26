2018 San Francisco 49ers Mock Draft Monday 4.0

"Mock Draft Monday" is back with a fresh set of first-round predictions ahead of the 2018 NFL Combine. Check out the latest crop of mock drafts as the football world gets ready to convene in Indianapolis. Our 49ers Studios team will have full coverage of the combine. Of note, the coin flip between the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders will take place on Friday. Then we'll know whether the 49ers will pick ninth or 10th in the first round.

On to the mocks...Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

"No change for the 49ers here, as Ward would give them a true No. 1 cornerback on top of a super talented front seven. Ward is polished, though he's not huge (5-10, 191) like 6-2 Ahkello Witherspoon, San Francisco's third-round pick last year. Ward had two interceptions and 15 pass breakups in 2017, and he plays the ball well and has good instincts."

"A versatile linebacker, Edmunds can rush off the edge or play any of the linebacker positions in the 49ers' defense, giving the coaches options."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

"I just don't see Barkley going as early as some prognostications suggest at this point. This running back class is absolutely loaded. He'd be fantastic in San Francisco though."

Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated: Edmunds

"Edmunds came on my radar late in the season. He's a freak, built for the K.J. Wright/De'Vondre Campbell role in the Niners' Seattle-style scheme."

"The future looks bright in San Francisco with general manager John Lynch, head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and first-round picks Solomon Thomas and Reuben Foster each looking like long-term fixes, collectively sparking the 49ers to five consecutive wins to end the 2017 season. Adding a No. 1 target for Garoppolo would seem like the next logical move. Ridley is a silky-smooth athlete from a pro-style scheme who projects well at flanker in Shanahan's offense."

Charles Davis, NFL.com: Edmunds

"The team of John Lynch (GM) and Kyle Shanahan (HC) collaborated last year to get the Niners back on the road to respectability. They continue down that path with this athletically gifted defender."

Dan Kadar, SB Nation: Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa

"Jackson is another player whose draft stock could move dramatically upward with a good week in Indianapolis. He was a star at Iowa this season and corners with his type of instincts and playmaking ability don't last long on draft night."

Mike Tanier, Bleacher Report: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

"(The 49ers will) spend the 2018 season developing Sutton, a 6'4" prototype with iffy hands but an almost limitless upside. Kyle Shanahan will live with some growing pains to get a receiver with Julio Jones capabilities in the near future."

"Realistically, Wynn may be more of a trade-down target for the Niners. But as a plug-and-play starter with Pro Bowl potential at a critical position of need, San Francisco could do worse with the tenth pick."

"James can be a Swiss Army knife for the 49ers' defense while giving the team yet another building block on that side of the ball."

Joe Marino, fanragsports.com: Edmunds

"Edmunds is the type of talent a defense can be built around. He is among the blue-chip talents in this year's class. He's a rare physical specimen in terms of size, athleticism and play strength."

Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com: Edmunds "Compared to Anthony Barr by some, Edmunds is a very athletic linebacker with great instincts."





Charlie Campbell, WalterFootball.com: James

"James is a special talent at safety, who I think will appeal to John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan and Robert Saleh."

Chris Roling, Bleacher Report: Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

Final Tally (14 total)

Edmunds: 5

James: 2

Ridley: 1

Sutton: 1

Barkley: 1

Nelson: 1

Ward: 1

Jackson: 1