15 Reasons to Vote 49ers for the Pro Bowl

San Francisco has sent many players to the NFL's all-star game over the years. In advance of this year's event, we look back.
In this Tuesday edition of Niners Daily, we spotlight all the reasons why 49ers fans should vote for the 2015 Pro Bowl.
1. You're a 49ers fan, duh.
49ers Faithful packed Levi's Stadium for the first ever regular season game at the new home of the 49ers.
2. You don't want players from Arizona, Seattle and St. Louis to receive the honor.
3. You want them to play in the Super Bowl instead, but you want them to earn the recognition.
4. It looks pretty cool on a player's Wikipedia page.
5. Antoine Bethea deserves it.
6. It would be four selections in a row for Joe Staley.
7. And six consecutive invites for Justin Smith.
8. Chris Borland would be the first 49ers rookie to earn the nod since Joe Staley in '07. (Note: Eric Reid was a Pro Bowl alternate selection in '13.)
9. Perrish Cox is third in the NFL in interceptions (4) and pass breakups (13).
10. There are 27 San Francisco players on the ballot.
11. It's a test you can ace, easily.
12. You can vote as much as you want.
13. You can vote on your mobile device of choice.
