10 Takeaways as 49ers Defeat Packers en route to Super Bowl LIV

6. Green Bay responded with an 11-play, 75-yard drive capped off with a 9-yard touchdown reception by Jones. San Francisco responded with a 7-play, 79-yard drive that featured all carries by Mostert and Samuel. Mostert registered his fourth score of the day with a 22-yard touchdown.

7. San Francisco had 42 runs to just eight passes on the day. The 49ers registered the most rushing yards in an NFL playoff game since 1940 with 285 net rushing yards. (Chicago Bears had 381 in a 73-0 win over Washington on Dec. 8, 1940). Mostert passed quarterback Colin Kaepernick (2012) for the most rush yards in a postseason game in 49ers history. He became the only player in NFL history with 150-plus rushing yards and three-plus rushing touchdowns in a single half of a playoff game. Mostert's four rushing touchdowns in a playoff game are the most since LeGarrette Blount did so for the New England Patriots in the 2013 Divisional Round against the Indianapolis Colts. Mostert is the first player to score four rushing touchdowns in a Conference Championship game.

8. Richard Sherman sealed San Francisco's victory with an interception near the goal line on a deep pass from Rodgers with two minutes left in the game. Sherman now has five interceptions on the year and 36 for his career. Arik Armstead also registered a sack against Rodgers in the fourth quarter on the same drive.

9. Aside from Coleman, Dre Greenlaw and Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) left the game and did not return. K'Waun Williams also left the game with a hip injury, however shortly returned. Coleman will have an MRI on Monday.