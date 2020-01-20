10 Takeaways as 49ers Defeat Packers en route to Super Bowl LIV

The West was truly not enough as the San Francisco 49ers were named NFC Champions and earned a trip Super Bowl LIV following a 37-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers. The 49ers are making their first trip to the Super Bowl since the 2013 season. San Francisco's win started off reminiscent of the Week 12 matchup against the Packers, with the 49ers putting up a dominant performance on all sides of the ball to leave Green Bay scoreless in the first half. Here are 10 takeaways as the 49ers prepare to take their talents to South Beach.
1. San Francisco struck first on a series that began at their own 11-yard line. The drive was highlighted by two big receptions by Deebo Samuel to pick up 16 and 30 yards to move the 49ers into Packers territory. On 3rd-and-8, Raheem Mostert took the handoff and shot through Green Bay's defense en route to a 36-yard touchdown. Mostert hit a top speed of 21.87 mph during his touchdown run marking him as the fastest ball carrier in the NFL this postseason.
2. Green Bay couldn't get anything going on their ensuing drive, compliments of Nick Bosa. The rookie had a run stop against Packers running back Aaron Jones that brought up a third down. On the following play, Bosa got his arm around Aaron Rodgers for his first sack of the game and forced a Green Bay punt.
3. K'Waun Williams recorded the most forced fumbles of any NFL cornerback this season with four. He added another one on Sunday as the corner stripped the ball from Rodgers' arms on a third down blitz. A short punt by JK Scott started the 49ers drive at the Packers 37-yard line. The 49ers ran six-straight running plays that culminated in a Mostert 9-yard carry into the end zone to put the 49ers up 17-0. Samuel got a block on safety Darnell Savage that opened up the lane for the touchdown.
Tevin Coleman was injured on the drive with a shoulder injury and was downgraded to OUT for the game.
4. The Packers first trip into 49ers territory didn't come until midway through the second quarter. On San Francisco's 25, DeForest Buckner recovered a fumbled snap to give the 49ers back the ball. Buckner's recovery marked his fifth of the year. The turnover led to a Robbie Gould field goal to extend San Francisco's lead, 20-0.
5. Packers running back Tyler Ervin muffed a punt and was tackled by Ahkello Witherspoon to pin Green Bay inside their own 10. On 2nd-and-15, Emmanuel Moseley intercepted a pass intended for Green Bay wide receiver Geronimo Allison. The cornerback made his first start of the postseason in place of Witherspoon and notched his second-career interception. The 49ers capitalized off the turnover with an 18-yard touchdown carry by Mostert. His third of the game, a career-high.
6. Green Bay responded with an 11-play, 75-yard drive capped off with a 9-yard touchdown reception by Jones. San Francisco responded with a 7-play, 79-yard drive that featured all carries by Mostert and Samuel. Mostert registered his fourth score of the day with a 22-yard touchdown.
7. San Francisco had 42 runs to just eight passes on the day. The 49ers registered the most rushing yards in an NFL playoff game since 1940 with 285 net rushing yards. (Chicago Bears had 381 in a 73-0 win over Washington on Dec. 8, 1940). Mostert passed quarterback Colin Kaepernick (2012) for the most rush yards in a postseason game in 49ers history. He became the only player in NFL history with 150-plus rushing yards and three-plus rushing touchdowns in a single half of a playoff game. Mostert's four rushing touchdowns in a playoff game are the most since LeGarrette Blount did so for the New England Patriots in the 2013 Divisional Round against the Indianapolis Colts. Mostert is the first player to score four rushing touchdowns in a Conference Championship game.
8. Richard Sherman sealed San Francisco's victory with an interception near the goal line on a deep pass from Rodgers with two minutes left in the game. Sherman now has five interceptions on the year and 36 for his career. Arik Armstead also registered a sack against Rodgers in the fourth quarter on the same drive.
9. Aside from Coleman, Dre Greenlaw and Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) left the game and did not return. K'Waun Williams also left the game with a hip injury, however shortly returned. Coleman will have an MRI on Monday.
10. San Francisco will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Super Bowl LIV. From 4-12 to NFC Champions, the 49ers look to continue their "Quest for Six" against Patrick Mahomes and Co. in two weeks. Congrats, San Francisco.