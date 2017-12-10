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10 Takeaways: 49ers 26 - Texans 16 in Week 14

Dec 10, 2017 at 12:39 AM

Game Photos: 49ers at Houston

View photos from the 49ers Week 14 matchup against the Texans.

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HOUSTON -- The San Francisco 49ers won their second-straight game and grabbed their third victory of the season after topping the Houston Texans, 26-16, in Week 14.

Houston's stars had monster games, but San Francsico was able to prevail at NRG Stadium behind Jimmy Garoppolo's 334 passing yards. Sunday marked the first time the 49ers have won back-to-back games since 2014.

Here are the top takeaways from the road win against the Texans.

1. Garoppolo and the offense started slow but picked things up in the second quarter. Completions of 29 and 31 yards to Kyle Juszczyk set up San Francisco's first touchdown. Pierre Garçon scored for the fifth time this season on a 2-yard run to the right pylon. The 49ers second touchdown drive came in the third quarter and spanned just 6 plays and 3:33. It culminated in a 6-yard touchdown pass from Garoppolo to Garrett Celek. It was Garoppolo's first TD pass since being named the team's starting quarterback.

Garoppolo was most impressive when he was under pressure. The quarterback delivered several nice passes while being taken to the ground by Houston's pass rush. He took just two sacks despite being hit nine times. Garoppolo finished the game with 334 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

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2.** There were a few career-highs set in Sunday's contest. Celek's 61-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter was the longest reception of his career. It led to the tight end's own touchdown catch at the end of the drive. Juszczyk's 64 yards receiving were a career high. Garoppolo's 334 passing yards marked his career high and first 300-yard passing game.

3. Hyde and Marquise Goodwin were the 49ers top playmakers on Sunday. Hyde ran the ball 14 times for 78 yards and the 2-yard score. He ripped off a 31-yard run before halftime that helped the 49ers get into field-goal range. Goodwin grabbed six passes for 106 yards which marked his second 100-yard game of the season.

4. Robbie Gould continues to be absolutely money. He made four field goals on Sunday to give him nine makes over the last two weeks. His 41-yard field goal with 3:50 left in the fourth quarter put the 49ers up two scores.

5. San Francisco's defense played very well throughout apart from Houston's two touchdown drives. The pass rush was consistent with three sacks and seven quarterback hits. DeForest Buckner, Eli Harold and K'Waun Williams accounted for the sacks. Elvis Dumervil logged three quarterback hits but didn't register a sack.

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6.** Garoppolo is the fourth active quarterback to win his first four career NFL starts, joining Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger and Trevor Siemian. He's now 2-0 as the 49ers starter. He's also the third quarterback in 49ers history since the merger in 1970 to win his first two road starts with the club, joining Elvis Grbac and Jim Plunkett.

7. Adrian Colbert and Aaron Lynch combined for the 49ers lone takeaway of the game. Colbert forced a fumble of DeAndre Hopkins and Lynch recovered. The turnover led to Gould's fourth field goal which gave the 49ers a two-score lead.

8. Houston's superstars were dominant at times on Sunday. Hopkins caught 11 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Jadeveon Clowney logged four quarterback hits and two tackles for loss. He was a disruptive force in the backfield throughout.

9. Foster was the 49ers team-leader in tackles once again with eight.

10. The one notable injury San Francisco suffered was Ahkello Witherspoon. The rookie corner left the game with a knee injury and will get an MRI on Monday.

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