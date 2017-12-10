10 Takeaways: 49ers 26 - Texans 16 in Week 14

HOUSTON -- The San Francisco 49ers won their second-straight game and grabbed their third victory of the season after topping the Houston Texans, 26-16, in Week 14.

Houston's stars had monster games, but San Francsico was able to prevail at NRG Stadium behind Jimmy Garoppolo's 334 passing yards. Sunday marked the first time the 49ers have won back-to-back games since 2014.

Here are the top takeaways from the road win against the Texans.

1. Garoppolo and the offense started slow but picked things up in the second quarter. Completions of 29 and 31 yards to Kyle Juszczyk set up San Francisco's first touchdown. Pierre Garçon scored for the fifth time this season on a 2-yard run to the right pylon. The 49ers second touchdown drive came in the third quarter and spanned just 6 plays and 3:33. It culminated in a 6-yard touchdown pass from Garoppolo to Garrett Celek. It was Garoppolo's first TD pass since being named the team's starting quarterback.

Garoppolo was most impressive when he was under pressure. The quarterback delivered several nice passes while being taken to the ground by Houston's pass rush. He took just two sacks despite being hit nine times. Garoppolo finished the game with 334 yards, one touchdown and one interception.