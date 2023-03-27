Zane Gonzalez Trade Updates, Breaking Down 49ers Needs Post-Free Agency | 1st & 10

Mar 27, 2023 at 01:00 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power rankings updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:

  • 1:27 – Details on the NFL's Annual League Meeting
  • 2:45 – Information on the 49ers trade for K Zane Gonzalez
  • 3:20 – Why the 49ers made this trade
  • 3:48 – Background on Gonzalez's experience
  • 4:30 – Following the first two weeks of free agency, what's the 49ers biggest need in the 2023 NFL Draft?
  • 6:33 – How did 49ers general manager John Lynch describe this year's draft class?
  • 6:53 – The 49ers are set at key offensive skill positions
  • 7:35 – What it's like getting to know the newest free agent signings
  • 9:12 – DL Javon Hargrave explains why he chose to come to San Francisco

