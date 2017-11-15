Worth 1,000 Words: 49ers Rally Behind Marquise Goodwin

Shot by: Terrell Lloyd, Senior Manager of Photography Services

Subject: 49ers players, coaching staff and front office

Location: Levi's® Stadium

Lloyd:"It was an emotional game for all members of the San Francisco 49ers. The team earned their first win of the season having overcome a number of adversities.

"I specifically chose this postgame moment in the locker room because the team had just finished celebrating their first victory. During the post-game speech, John Lynch presented Marquise Goodwin the game ball. Goodwin was recognized not only for his contributions as a player on the field, but his dedication as a teammate following a family tragedy.

"You can clearly see that he was overcome with emotion from the gesture. His teammates were there reaching out and supporting him and his wife during their time of need.

"This is what a team is all about. Football is family."

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