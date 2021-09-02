You guys have to trim your roster to 53. Can you walk us through what that process is like from your point of view, how you kind of contribute to figuring out who those last few players are?

"Yeah, of course. What I do is basically look at the tape and we all look at the tape together, evaluate the tape, and then we rank the guys. So, I'll rank them at each position. And I'll give that information to [head coach] Kyle [Shanahan] and [general manager] John [Lynch] and they'll go through the roster. Obviously, they meet with every different position group on that, as well as special teams on that. So, from my vantage point, I just answer the questions that they ask. If they got questions on any guys, I try to give them the best answer I can and try to help in any way I can and give an honest evaluation of the players. And really, it's great because whatever they put on tape is really all you have to say. So, guys have done that and guys are continuing to do that and they'll get a chance to do that this game as well. So, this is big game for some guys."

When it comes to cut down day, has there been a time where you've gotten on the table for a guy, really fought for him to be on the roster?