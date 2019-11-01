What is your favorite coverage for a safety?

"Depends on the situation. For a safety of course you like man coverage as a defensive back. You like it covered, to lock guys up, play tight coverage and if the quarterback can hold the ball, that pass rush is going to get home."

What's the safety's most important job on the field?

"You never want explosive plays, run or pass. You're an eraser back there. When guys make mistakes you've got to clean it up, that can be the difference between points."

What do you look for when scouting a safety?

"Of course you want to look at speed, size, play making ability. Can he make plays on the ball? Can he tackle? Does he play physical and violent? All gas mentality to represent our defense."

What are the best traits that each of the safeties on our roster possess?

"Speed, toughness, violence, smart, disciplined, play-making ability. All four of the guys on our roster right now have a combination of all those traits whether they're a strong safety or a free safety. Looking at the strong safety you have Marcell Harris and Jaquiski Tartt. Those guys are physical. They have size, they play fast, they're smart, they can take on blocks and use their hands. They have good instincts and awareness in the box. When looking at the free safety, with Jimmie Ward and Tarvarius Moore, they have a different skill set. Those guys can tackle, they are better in space. They have range, but looking at all the safeties, all of them have everything that we are looking for to play the safety position."

How would you describe the differences in roles from the strong and free safety?

"Right now it would depend on the scheme. They are both interchangeable now. Last year, and really the last two years, the strong safety position was more predominately about being in a box. Now he's more involved in the run game, more involved in coverage. The free safety in the past was mostly in the post erasing mistakes, they had to make a lot of tackles in space. Going on year three for us, we made both of those positions interchangeable. Both positions, when you're looking at the free safety, they have to be able to do what the strong safety does when it comes to the box and then when you're looking at the strong safety they are more in coverage this year as well. Plus with us going to new coverages, both safeties have to be able to play in deep zone. That's the biggest difference from last year to this year."