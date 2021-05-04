More than 14 years of coaching experience, including spending the last four in San Francisco under Kyle Shanahan as the 49ers run game specialist. Now, boasts the title of offensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers. Has that title officially like sunk in for you yet?

"Yes and no. There's so many years you spend in your life, trying to reach goals that you have in the back of your mind. And this is obviously one of them for me, but it's also, it's much of the same in terms of you come to work and try to execute your job at the highest level. So it's like coming to work like I always have, but, sometimes have to take step back and be like, 'Wait, is this the, is this really true? Did I actually? Was I able to achieve those goals that I've just been obsessed about for so many years?' So, it is cool. It hasn't really sunk in, but at the same time it's just doing the only thing I know how to do, which is be a football coach..."

I want to start off by telling a story that I'm not sure everybody is aware of, but as a Colorado native, you used to attend Broncos training camp. Back when you were 10 years old, you lost a very special hat to you. You were devastated, you were heartbroken, but that incident ended up initiating a relationship with assistant video director, Gary McCoon who replaced your hat. And through that relationship, you became a ball boy for the Broncos in high school. After college, you came back and interned in Denver, kicking off your coaching career, but looking at your journey, we can go so much deeper into that story. I want to talk about your journey, getting your start as an intern, spending time with the United Football League, making your way back to the NFL and working your way up the ranks. What does this promotion mean to 10 year-old Mike and also now offensive coordinator?