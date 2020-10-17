Yonamine considered his rookie season a success and returned to Hawaii confident he had a promising career ahead of him. With a respite from football, he satisfied his hunger for competition by joining a local baseball team. In another twist of fate, Yonamine fractured a bone in his left hand sliding into a base. Two weeks later he reported to the 49ers 1948 training camp with his arm in a cast.

While Yonamine watched from the sidelines waiting patiently for the fracture to heal he noticed a new man in the 49ers backfield. Joe Perry, the club's first African-American player, had signed with San Francisco in the offseason. His speed and power caught Yonamine's attention as he watched Perry slice through defenders during practice. It didn't take long for Yonamine to see the future. Perry would soon become the team's workhorse, operating out of their backfield for 14 seasons and earning a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The 49ers considered keeping Yonamine on the active roster while he healed, but after just two years of business, the team's economic situation was still shaky. Furthermore, without the injured reserve rules currently enjoyed by NFL teams, the 49ers were in a financial pickle and were forced to release Yonamine.

Although disappointed, Yonamine was not discouraged. He returned to Hawaii and quickly set out on a new path. He hung up his football cleats to pursue a baseball career. After flirting with several minor league baseball teams on the West coast and in Hawaii, Yonamine was set to sign with the Pacific Coast League's San Francisco Seals, managed by Lefty O'Doul.

In October 1950, O'Doul, a legendary San Francisco athlete, restaurateur and good-natured raconteur passed through Hawaii with his friend Joe DiMaggio where they arranged to meet Yonamine for dinner. DiMaggio's San Francisco upbringing and Hall of Fame baseball career are well documented, but O'Doul, who was also a San Francisco native, had an illustrious baseball career himself. During his 14 years in the big leagues, he posted a phenomenal .349 career batting average, fourth highest in major league baseball history.

More importantly, O'Doul was considered a baseball-deity in Japan after helping to popularize the game there in the 1930's. Before WWII he introduced baseball to Japanese schools, coached local teams, sponsored clinics and barn-stormed with a group of MLB all-stars. In the 1930s O'Doul even recommended the name "Giants" for the newly formed Tokyo ball club (now the Yomiuri Giants) to honor his previous affiliation with MLB's New York Giants. After the war, O'Doul rekindled his relationships with several Japanese clubs and became an unofficial sports ambassador between the U.S. and Japan.

In Honolulu, Yonamine was eager to swap batting tips with two of major league baseball's greatest hitters. Over dinner, O'Doul laid out his plans for the San Francisco Seals' upcoming season. He noted that Yonamine would be an outstanding AA and possibly AAA level player. Then he gently mentioned Yonamine would have difficulty moving above AAA baseball and into the major leagues.