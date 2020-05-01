Was there one inspirational moment in team history that confirmed your 49ers fandom?

I'd have to say the Divisional Round game against the Saints in 2012. We had end zone seats, 25 rows up from the field. It was the most intense game I have and to this day have ever seen. First, the Alex Smith rushing touchdown was right in front of us, but then minutes later to witness the Vernon Post for the game-winner was incredible. Candlestick Park was always a stadium with great energy but that celebration was next level. I still have the rally towel from that game hanging in my house to this day.

What 49ers tradition or superstition do you/your family have?

Before the season I decide on one jersey that I'm going to wear for the entire year. Regardless of how the season plays out, I will not change jerseys. If the team wins in Week 1, I'll wear the entire outfit again until the team loses. If there is a loss, I still keep the jersey but I'll mix up the rest of the outfit to get the energy right for the players. Each gameday I am always dressed head to toe in red and gold. My only other tradition is to make sure that I am in my seat before player introductions. It's the only way to make sure that you don't miss any of the action.

What impact has the 49ers had on your life?

It's always great to have a team that is easy to support on the field, but it's even better when it's a team you like off the field. The current roster is made up of such good guys. So many of them have their own foundations or are constantly supporting the community. I've been fortunate to meet several of them through events held by the 49ers Foundation and the Ladies of the Empire group. All of the players I've chatted with are really good people. When an organization like the 49ers is giving back as often as they are, it makes it even easier to root for the team and all of the people working there.