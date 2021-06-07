Faithful Since…

I was born into a 49ers family, so I have been a fan my entire life. My parents are extremely passionate fans and have ingrained the 49ers as a significant part of my life. I can recall as a kid, not fully understanding the game, hearing my mom yell to cheer on the team, and being confused and afraid at what was going on. Luckily, I grew out of that pretty quickly. I'm very fortunate that my dad was a great teacher of the game. He not only taught me how to watch the game, but how to play. He gave me the confidence to play in my high school's Powder Puff game. I really enjoyed my time playing and considered playing more women's flag football before I fell in love with singing. I have a dream to one day sing the national anthem at Levi's® Stadium for a 49ers home game!

What do you love about WON?

WON is an amazing opportunity for me to meet and get to know other women who are just as passionate about the 49ers as myself and my mom! It's also become a great way for my mom and me to stay close. As our lives have gotten busier, WON events give us a great reason to get together and bond over the 49ers.

Was there one inspirational moment in team history that confirmed your 49ers fandom?