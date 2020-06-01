How does a player like RB Raheem Mostert, who has made NFL rosters through special teams and has since broken NFL Playoff records on offense, inspire core special teams players?

I think all they have to do is look at his body of work. Obviously, everyone knows the story that he wasn't able to be in a place as long as he would have liked to be to showcase his talent. Fortunately, that happened for him here. Another thing guys have to look at with Raheem is how much he sacrifices to be great. It's just a great story and other rookies and young players can just look at him and know if you work hard enough at something, hard work pays off. I couldn't be happier for Raheem because he's truly always been that way since he was on special teams and a lot of people didn't notice it there. Obviously, the people on this team knew, but guys just need to understand that hard work pays off. It's always going to be that way as long as you work and you have the right intentions, you can succeed.

How do you manage players that have roles on multiple sides of the ball including special teams?

What we try to do is look at what's best for the team. Our personnel department has done a wonderful job of getting the right type of players so we have the right players with the right mindsets and attitudes and then it takes care of itself. We will make sure a guy isn't being overused and that he has the most energy he can have whether that's on special teams, offense or defense. The guys know what it takes to win, they know we all play complementary football and we all want to help one another so the guys are really good in that aspect. We are very fortunate to have the players we have and to me, that starts in the personnel department for the type of guys we have.

With rumors about changes to kickoffs, onside kicks, and other special teams plays each offseason, how does that affect your overall football philosophy?