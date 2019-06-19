'Winners Never Quit, and Quitters Never Win'

Coincidentally, the two sat in Hightower's old office during the interview. Neither mentioned the elephant sitting in the room, although both were acutely aware of its presence. They knew sentiment couldn't get in the way of a decision that would be made purely on the merits of Hightower's coaching acumen. Shanahan remembered the tension created when his father passed over Hightower for the same role back in 2013 with the Redskins (Hightower spent that season as Washington's No. 2).

"I was very nervous because that's an awkward thing for a friendship, and it was an awkward thing when my dad didn't hire him," Shanahan said.

The 49ers interviewed three candidates to be special teams coordinator: Hightower, Eric Sutulovich (Atlanta Falcons No. 2) and Ryan Ficken (Minnesota Vikings No. 2). Shanahan grilled each candidate about philosophy and vision. He wanted to see if the lessons taught in practice were translated into game situations.

Shanahan strategically had Hightower go last, hoping that his friend would stand out among the three.

"We spent a lot of time in there, and he had a lot of questions," Hightower said. "He poked holes in everything as he always does because he's so detailed. He tried to make sure I was prepared. He was very thorough, and I wanted it that way."

They were into hour three of the interview when Shanahan interrupted Hightower.

"Alright dude that's enough," he said. "Do you want this job? Cause you've got it if you want it."

Hightower remembers it vividly – mainly the combination of relief, exaltation and accomplishment.

"I'm fortunate and happy that I ended up being that person," Hightower said. "That was a cool moment. I worked a decade for that moment. That was awesome."