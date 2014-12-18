Win a Holiday Card Signed by a 49ers Player

Dec 18, 2014 at 04:21 AM

It's becoming a holiday tradition of sorts.

Just like last season, the San Francisco 49ers are getting into the holiday spirit, and several players have signed holiday cards that we'll be giving away on Instagram.

All the photos on the cards were also posted on Instagram this season and are signed by the player who is featured in the image. Michael Crabtree, Chris Borland and Pierre Garçon were featured in our initial Instagram post, but more cards will be given away in the coming days.

Follow @49ers on Instagram and like or comment on the holiday card posts for a chance to win.

Click here for full contest rules.

SUGGESTED: ________

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Recapping the 49ers Thanksgiving Win Over the Seahawks | 1st & 10

Learn more about the most memorable moments and game-changing plays from the 49ers 31-13 Thanksgiving night win over the Seahawks Thanksgiving on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

5 Things to Know About the 49ers 2023 Holiday Sports Auction

The 49ers Foundation and KNBR present the seventh annual Holiday Sports Auction presented by PepsiCo for an opportunity to make a lasting impact and celebrate the team.
news

49ers Defense Delivers Six-Sack Outing; Stats and Facts from #SFvsSEA

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Thanksgiving Day matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Celebrate Thanksgiving with a Win in Seattle 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising