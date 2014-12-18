Win a Holiday Card Signed by a 49ers Player

It's becoming a holiday tradition of sorts.
Just like last season, the San Francisco 49ers are getting into the holiday spirit, and several players have signed holiday cards that we'll be giving away on Instagram.
All the photos on the cards were also posted on Instagram this season and are signed by the player who is featured in the image. Michael Crabtree, Chris Borland and Pierre Garçon were featured in our initial Instagram post, but more cards will be given away in the coming days.
Follow @49ers on Instagram and like or comment on the holiday card posts for a chance to win.
