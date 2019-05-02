Will Muschamp Raves about Deebo Samuel's Work Ethic, Skill Set

"Ten percent of life is what happens to you and 90 percent is what you do about it," South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp told 49ers.com. "I really admired the way (Deebo) approached his rehab. For some young people that would have been very difficult to do."

The broken ankle cost Samuel six weeks. But just as the receiver neared his return, he suffered a broken foot that officially ended his 2017 season. Samuel's draft stock plummeted following the setback, and he opted to remain at South Carolina.

"Some of those conversations were hard," Muschamp recalled. "His dreams of playing in the NFL (were put on hold) because the way he was playing that season, there's no doubt he was coming out. Then all of a sudden those hopes and dreams are crashing down with another setback."

Samuel tirelessly worked his way back to 100 percent and went on to enjoy a standout final season with the Gamecocks. His production combined with a clean bill of health helped him reemerge as a Day 2 selection on draft day.

It's not the statistics, but rather the determination that will be Muschamp's lasting memories of his former pupil.

"Through all of that adversity he had a fantastic senior year," the coach said. "He pushed himself and persevered through it all."