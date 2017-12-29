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Where to Watch: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Dec 29, 2017 at 05:29 AM
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San Francisco 49ers Staff 

In Week 17, the San Francisco 49ers will travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams in the final regular season game of the 2017. Kickoff is on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 1:25 p.m. PT at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
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Here are all the ways you can watch the action.

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Be There

A limited number of tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com.

Watch on TV

Network: FOX
Play-by-Play: Joe Davis
Color Analyst: Brady Quinn
Sideline Reporter: Jenny Taft

The game will be broadcasted on FOX in California and parts of Nevada (shown in yellow on the map below).
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  • Watch Online

*49ers fans in the U.S. can sign up for NFL Game Pass to watch every 49ers regular season game on demand.

49ers Radio Affiliate Network

Live play-by-play, stats and updates are all available on the 49ers official mobile app.

Follow the 49ers on Twitter for all-access coverage leading up to, during and after the game.

Videos to Watch before the Game:

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