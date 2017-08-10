Where to Watch: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco and Kansas City have faced off in 12 regular season games since 1971, plus a few preseason contests.
The San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 of the preseason. The game takes place at 6 p.m. PT on Friday, Aug. 11 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Here are all the ways to watch the game.
Watch Online
Watch the 49ers vs. Chiefs game online with NFL Game Pass.
Watch on TV
The game will be broadcast throughout most of California, parts of Arizona, Nevada, Oregon and Hawaii.NFL Network will broadcast the game on delay Friday Aug. 11 at 7:00 p.m. PT.
|MARKET
|CHANNEL*
|San Francisco
|KPIX 5
|Sacramento
|KOVR 13
|Monterey
|KION 46
|San Luis Obispo
|KSBY 6.2
|Fresno
|KFRE 59
|Bakersfield
|KERO 23
|Los Angeles
|KCAL 9
|San Diego
|KFMB 8
|Yuma, AZ
|KSWT 13
|Las Vegas, NV
|KLAS 8
|Reno, NV
|KOLO 8
|Chico
|KRVU 22
|Eureka
|KECA 29
|Medford, OR
|KMVU 26
|Eugene, OR
|KMTR 16
|Bend, OR
|KTVZ 21
|Honolulu, HI
|KITV 4
- All listings are subject to change. Check your local listings.
Listen
49ers Radio Affiliate Network