Where to Watch: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Aug 10, 2017 at 04:40 AM

Photos: 49ers vs. Chiefs All-time

San Francisco and Kansas City have faced off in 12 regular season games since 1971, plus a few preseason contests.

The San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 of the preseason. The game takes place at 6 p.m. PT on Friday, Aug. 11 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Here are all the ways to watch the game.

Watch Online

Watch the 49ers vs. Chiefs game online with NFL Game Pass.

New NFL Game Pass users can sign up for the 7-DAY FREE TRIAL!

Watch on TV

The game will be broadcast throughout most of California, parts of Arizona, Nevada, Oregon and Hawaii.NFL Network will broadcast the game on delay Friday Aug. 11 at 7:00 p.m. PT.

MARKET CHANNEL*
San Francisco KPIX 5
Sacramento KOVR 13
Monterey KION 46
San Luis Obispo KSBY 6.2
Fresno KFRE 59
Bakersfield KERO 23
Los Angeles KCAL 9
San Diego KFMB 8
Yuma, AZ KSWT 13
Las Vegas, NV KLAS 8
Reno, NV KOLO 8
Chico KRVU 22
Eureka KECA 29
Medford, OR KMVU 26
Eugene, OR KMTR 16
Bend, OR KTVZ 21
Honolulu, HI KITV 4

  • All listings are subject to change. Check your local listings.

Listen

49ers Radio Affiliate Network

Live play-by-play, stats and updates are all available on the 49ers official mobile app.

Follow the 49ers on Twitter for all-access coverage leading up to, during and after the game.

Videos to Watch before the Game:

