Where to Watch: San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions 

The San Francisco 49ers are set to host the Detroit Lions in Week 2. Both teams are looking to rebound after losing in Week 1. The contest takes place on Sunday, Sept. 16 at 1:05 p.m. PT at Levi's® Stadium. Here are all the ways to watch the game!
Be There
A limited number of tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com.
Watch on TV
Network: FOX
Play-by-Play: Thom Brennaman
Color Analyst: Chris Spielman
Sideline Reporter: Shannon Spake
The game will be broadcast on FOX in parts of California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Michigan and all of the areas shaded in green on the map below.
Watch Online
49ers fans in the U.S. can sign up for NFL Game Pass to watch every 49ers regular season game on-demand.
49ers Radio Affiliate Netwok
- San Francisco, KNBR - AM 68
- San Francisco, KGO - AM 810
- San Francisco, KSAN - 107.7 FM
- Portland/Salem (Ore.), KPAM - AM 860
- Eugene, Ore., KORE - AM 1050
- Medford, Ore., KBOY - 95.7 FM
- Brookings, Ore. , KURY - 95.3 FM
- Eureka/Arcata, KATA - AM 1340
- Redding, KXXS - 96.1 FM
- Susanville, KJDX - 95.3 FM
- Chico, KTHU - 100.7 FM
- Grass Valley, KNCO - AM 830
- Sacramento, KIFM - AM 1320
- Modesto/Stockton, KESP - AM 970
- Monterey/Salinas, KION - AM 1460
- King City, KRKC - AM 1490
- Fresno, KFIG - AM 940
- Paso Robles, KPRL - AM 1230
- San Luis Obispo, KKJL - AM 1400
- Los Angeles, KLAA - AM 830
- San Diego, KWFN - 97.3 FM
- Reno, Nev., KPLY - AM 630
- Las Vegas, Nev., KMZQ - AM 670
- Hilo, Hawaii (Big Island), KPUA - AM 670
- Honolulu, Hawaii (Oahu), KHKA - AM 1500
- Kihei, Hawaii (Maui), KAOI - AM 1110
Spanish Radio
The live in-game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Gabriel Sotelo will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com.