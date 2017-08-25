Where to Watch: San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings

The 49ers and Vikings have played 41 times in the regular season, with Minnesota holding a 21-19-1 advantage. San Francisco, however, has won four of five postseason meetings.
The San Francisco 49ers face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 of the preseason. The game takes place at 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, Aug. 27 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Here are all the ways to watch the game.
Watch Online
Watch the 49ers vs. Broncos game online with NFL Game Pass.
New NFL Game Pass users can sign up for the 7-DAY FREE TRIAL!
Watch on TV
The game will be broadcast throughout the entire United States.The Week 3 contest is the Sunday Night Football Game on NBC. The live broadcast will be on Sunday Aug. 27 at 5:00 p.m. PT.
- All listings are subject to change. Check your local listings.
Listen
49ers Radio Affiliate Network