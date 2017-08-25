Where to Watch: San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings

Aug 25, 2017 at 07:57 AM

49ers vs. Vikings All-time

The 49ers and Vikings have played 41 times in the regular season, with Minnesota holding a 21-19-1 advantage. San Francisco, however, has won four of five postseason meetings.

No Title
1 / 56
No Title
2 / 56
No Title
3 / 56
No Title
4 / 56
No Title
5 / 56
No Title
6 / 56
No Title
7 / 56
No Title
8 / 56
No Title
9 / 56
No Title
10 / 56
No Title
11 / 56
No Title
12 / 56
No Title
13 / 56
No Title
14 / 56
No Title
15 / 56
No Title
16 / 56
No Title
17 / 56
No Title
18 / 56
No Title
19 / 56
No Title
20 / 56
No Title
21 / 56
No Title
22 / 56
No Title
23 / 56
No Title
24 / 56
No Title
25 / 56
No Title
26 / 56
No Title
27 / 56
No Title
28 / 56
No Title
29 / 56
No Title
30 / 56
No Title
31 / 56
No Title
32 / 56
No Title
33 / 56
No Title
34 / 56
No Title
35 / 56
No Title
36 / 56
No Title
37 / 56
No Title
38 / 56
No Title
39 / 56
No Title
40 / 56
No Title
41 / 56
No Title
42 / 56
No Title
43 / 56
No Title
44 / 56
No Title
45 / 56
No Title
46 / 56
No Title
47 / 56
No Title
48 / 56
No Title
49 / 56
No Title
50 / 56
No Title
51 / 56
No Title
52 / 56
No Title
53 / 56
No Title
54 / 56
No Title
55 / 56
No Title
56 / 56
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The San Francisco 49ers face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 of the preseason. The game takes place at 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, Aug. 27 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Here are all the ways to watch the game.

Watch Online

Watch the 49ers vs. Broncos game online with NFL Game Pass.

New NFL Game Pass users can sign up for the 7-DAY FREE TRIAL!

Watch on TV

The game will be broadcast throughout the entire United States.The Week 3 contest is the Sunday Night Football Game on NBC.  The live broadcast will be on Sunday Aug. 27 at 5:00 p.m. PT.

  • All listings are subject to change. Check your local listings.

Listen

49ers Radio Affiliate Network

Live play-by-play, stats and updates are all available on the 49ers official mobile app.

Follow the 49ers on Twitter for all-access coverage leading up to, during and after the game.

Videos to Watch before the Game:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

5 Drills to Improve on Your Footwork

49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank coordinator Ryan Dillard shows how to work on your agility with five different drills to increase your quickness.
news

Morning Report: Patrick Willis, John Taylor React to HOF Announcement

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

From His First to Last, Patrick Willis Remembers His 49ers HOF Career

Willis shares stories from his first time wearing his 49ers jersey to his final moments in the NFL and the fan base he strived to make "proud."
news

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers 2021 State of the Franchise

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
Advertising