Where to Watch San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons

Dec 16, 2016 at 05:48 AM
sf-logo.png
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

The San Francisco 49ers face the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome in Week 15. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. PT on Sunday, Dec. 18.

*Here are all the ways you can catch the action!

*

Watch on TV

Network: FOX
Play-by-Play: Thom Brennaman
Color Analyst: Charles Davis
Sideline Reporter: Peter Schrager*
*

The game will be broadcast in the RED areas below:

121616-w2w-ART.jpg

NOTE: Broadcast info is subject to change. Check your local listings.

  • *

Watch Online

Out of the broadcast area? 49ers fans in the U.S. can also sign up for NFL Game Pass to watch every 49ers regular season game on demand.

Overseas? International NFL Game Pass is available here.

Related:

49ers Rookie Living up to First-round Expectations

Four Downs: 49ers Storylines to Watch in ATL

49ers CBs Eager to Face Atlanta's High-powered Offense

Listen

TuneIn:Sign up for 1st & Goal premium station to listen to every 49ers game
Bay Area radio: KNBR 680 & KSAN 107.7 The BonePlay-By-Play:Ted Robinson
Color Analyst: Tim Ryan*
*
Spanish radio: ESPN Deportes and KSSKF 910

  • *

Full List of 49ers Radio Affiliates

*

More Videos to Watch before the Game

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Look Back: 49ers and Play Like A Girl

49ers EDU joins the 2021 Play Like a Girl Women's Leadership Summit on March 19th.
news

OL Rashawn Slater Sees Comparisons to Joe Staley, Trent Williams

Calling himself "the best tackle in the draft," Slater links his skills to the likes of Staley and Williams, and sees a fit with the 49ers at 12th overall.
news

Morning Report: NFL.com Lists 49ers Top Roster Needs 

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

49ers Receive Two Compensatory Picks, Own 10 Selections in 2021 NFL Draft

In addition to the 12th-overall pick, the 49ers currently have 10-total selections in this year's draft.
Advertising