Where to Watch San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons

The San Francisco 49ers face the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome in Week 15. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. PT on Sunday, Dec. 18.
*Here are all the ways you can catch the action!
*
Watch on TV
Network: FOX
Play-by-Play: Thom Brennaman
Color Analyst: Charles Davis
Sideline Reporter: Peter Schrager*
*
The game will be broadcast in the RED areas below:
NOTE: Broadcast info is subject to change. Check your local listings.
- *
Watch Online
Out of the broadcast area? 49ers fans in the U.S. can also sign up for NFL Game Pass to watch every 49ers regular season game on demand.
Overseas? International NFL Game Pass is available here.
Listen
TuneIn:Sign up for 1st & Goal premium station to listen to every 49ers game
Bay Area radio: KNBR 680 & KSAN 107.7 The BonePlay-By-Play:Ted Robinson
Color Analyst: Tim Ryan*
*
Spanish radio: ESPN Deportes and KSSKF 910
- *
Full List of 49ers Radio Affiliates