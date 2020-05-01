Where to Watch: 49ers vs. Seahawks Week 17 Replay

View game photos from the 49ers Week 17 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks.
The 49ers are taking a trip down memory lane this Sunday, May 3. The down-to-the-wire win made San Francisco NFC West champions for the first time since the 2012 season. Here's how you can relive the victory at CenturyLink Field and the final regular-season game of the NFL's 100th season.
The Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks
Date: Dec. 29, 2019
Location: CenturyLink Field
Result: 49ers 26, Seahawks 21
Where to Watch
49ers Faithful can tune in for this "Sunday Night Football" replaying at 6 p.m. PT on the 49ers YouTube channel, NFL Game Pass and the NFL YouTube channel.
Postgame Analysis
Here are the top 10 takeaways from the team's victory at CenturyLink Field.
Looking back at the 49ers 13-3 season, here are several stats and facts that led the team to the top seed in the NFC.