Friday, May 01, 2020 04:22 PM

Where to Watch: 49ers vs. Seahawks Week 17 Replay

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks Game Images (Week 17)

View game photos from the 49ers Week 17 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

DL DeForest Buckner
1 / 33

DL DeForest Buckner

RB Raheem Mostert and OL Laken Tomlinson
2 / 33

RB Raheem Mostert and OL Laken Tomlinson

K Robbie Gould
3 / 33

K Robbie Gould

T Joe Staley
4 / 33

T Joe Staley

FB Kyle Juszczyk and WR Deebo Samuel
5 / 33

FB Kyle Juszczyk and WR Deebo Samuel

TE George Kittle
6 / 33

TE George Kittle

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
7 / 33

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

LB Dre Greenlaw
8 / 33

LB Dre Greenlaw

WR Emmanuel Sanders
9 / 33

WR Emmanuel Sanders

DL Solomon Thomas
10 / 33

DL Solomon Thomas

RB Raheem Mostert
11 / 33

RB Raheem Mostert

DL DeForest Buckner
12 / 33

DL DeForest Buckner

FB Kyle Juszczyk
13 / 33

FB Kyle Juszczyk

DB Jimmie Ward
14 / 33

DB Jimmie Ward

TE George Kittle
15 / 33

TE George Kittle

LB Fred Warner
16 / 33

LB Fred Warner

TE George Kittle
17 / 33

TE George Kittle

WR Deebo Samuel
18 / 33

WR Deebo Samuel

LB Dre Greenlaw
19 / 33

LB Dre Greenlaw

RB Tevin Coleman
20 / 33

RB Tevin Coleman

RB Raheem Mostert
21 / 33

RB Raheem Mostert

WR Deebo Samuel
22 / 33

WR Deebo Samuel

TE George Kittle
23 / 33

TE George Kittle

CB Emmanuel Moseley
24 / 33

CB Emmanuel Moseley

T Joe Staley
25 / 33

T Joe Staley

RB Raheem Mostert
26 / 33

RB Raheem Mostert

TE George Kittle
27 / 33

TE George Kittle

DL DeForest Buckner
28 / 33

DL DeForest Buckner

DB D.J. Reed Jr.
29 / 33

DB D.J. Reed Jr.

K Robbie Gould
30 / 33

K Robbie Gould

49ers Offense
31 / 33

49ers Offense

WR Deebo Samuel
32 / 33

WR Deebo Samuel

RB Raheem Mostert
33 / 33

RB Raheem Mostert

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

The 49ers are taking a trip down memory lane this Sunday, May 3. The down-to-the-wire win made San Francisco NFC West champions for the first time since the 2012 season. Here's how you can relive the victory at CenturyLink Field and the final regular-season game of the NFL's 100th season.

The Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Date: Dec. 29, 2019

Location: CenturyLink Field

Result: 49ers 26, Seahawks 21

Where to Watch

49ers Faithful can tune in for this "Sunday Night Football" replaying at 6 p.m. PT on the 49ers YouTube channelNFL Game Pass and the NFL YouTube channel.

Postgame Analysis

Here are the top 10 takeaways from the team's victory at CenturyLink Field.

Looking back at the 49ers 13-3 season, here are several stats and facts that led the team to the top seed in the NFC.

Related Content

49ers Morning Report: D.J. Jones is '100%', Joe Staley's Advice to Raheem Mostert, George Kittle Lands No. 1 Spot on Top TEs List
news

49ers Morning Report: D.J. Jones is '100%', Joe Staley's Advice to Raheem Mostert, George Kittle Lands No. 1 Spot on Top TEs List

D.J. Jones discussed his recovery from a season-ending ankle injury, Raheem Mostert shared advice from Joe Staley and Bucky Brooks ranked the Top 5 tight ends in the league.
D.J. Jones is '100%' and Eager to Raise his Game in 2020
news

D.J. Jones is '100%' and Eager to Raise his Game in 2020

After missing the 49ers postseason run with a season-ending ankle injury, a healthy Jones is eager to raise his game en route to another chance at a Lombardi.
How Raheem Mostert Shaped his Mindset after 'Idol' Frank Gore
news

How Raheem Mostert Shaped his Mindset after 'Idol' Frank Gore

After taking him "under his wing," Joe Staley gave Mostert insight into Frank Gore's work ethic, which continues to influence his game heading into Year 6.
49ers Morning Report: Dre Greenlaw Compares Javon Kinlaw to Nick Bosa, Raheem Mostert Discusses 'Idol' Frank Gore and 49ers Announce @Home Graduation
news

49ers Morning Report: Dre Greenlaw Compares Javon Kinlaw to Nick Bosa, Raheem Mostert Discusses 'Idol' Frank Gore and 49ers Announce @Home Graduation

Dre Greenlaw discussed the potential for Javon Kinlaw to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, Raheem Mostert reflected on modeling his game after Frank Gore and 49ers will partner with Chegg to hold a virtual graduation for the Class of 2020.

Advertising