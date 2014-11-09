What We Learned from 49ers vs. Saints

Antoine Bethea provided a huge momentum swing just minutes into the game. The veteran strong safety intercepted Brees on a third-down on pass. In fact, it was the third play of the game. The 49ers safety returned the ball to New Orleans' 19-yard line.

From there, Frank Gore scored on 4-yard touchdown run around left side of the line. It was Gore's first touchdown run since Week 2.

Gore continued to be a weapon in the game. He finished the day with 22 carries for 81 hard-earned yards against a stout rush defense. Although the big numbers weren't there, Gore's workload allowed the 49ers to chew up clock and keep Brees and the high-powered Saints passing attack off the field. SF's Clutch Second Drive

Kaepernick got the chains moving on a 79-yard scoring drive to make it a 14-0 game. He converted a trio of third downs: two by arm, one by foot. Kaepernick completed a 13-yard pass to Anquan Boldin for one. He scrambled for 19 yards for another and later connected with Michael Crabtree for a 5-yard gain for the third.

Rookie running back Pierre Garçon capped the drive with a 9-yard touchdown run. Like Gore's scoring run, San Francisco's backup runner found pay dirt around the left side of the field.

The 49ers had a short field to work with on their opening scoring drive. The second scoring possession required key moments on third down. Saints Respond

Down by 14, Brees dialed up a 40-yard pass to rookie receiver Brandin Cooks and a 12-yard pass to Marques Colston on third downs to put New Orleans on San Francisco's 23-yard line.

The Saints got on the board with a 40-yard Shayne Graham field goal. The score was 14-3 with three seconds left in the first quarter.

New Orleans scored on its next drive with a 31-yard Brees touchdown pass to Cooks, who ran past slot cornerback Jimmie Ward. Both players had their feet tangled inside the 10-yard line, but it was the Saints receiver who was able to keep his footing and haul in the pass. Ward, on the other hand, tumbled to the ground.