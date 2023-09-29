What the Cardinals and 49ers are Saying Ahead of the Week 4 Matchup

Cardinals Quotes

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon on his approach to prepping for the 49ers:

"You've got to be mentally, physically and emotionally sharp because they're going to make their plays. They're going to hit you in the mouth, and you've got to be able to respond. Alignment, assignment and key technique is one of our principles on the defense. You've got to do that faster than they do that on offense. A critical component to the game of playing them well started on Monday, and it continued on Tuesday. Wednesday, we get on the grass, and you've got four days on the grass, five or six days of meetings and then you go let it rip."

Gannon's scouting report of the 49ers offense:

"They've got guys in every group that are really, really good with the ball in their hands...They get the guys the ball in space. A lot of the times Brock Purdy plays at a very high level where an explosive is a little thing, but because the ball's on time, now, it becomes a catch and a run and not a bang-bang or a catch that goes for 10 and now goes for 20 because it's on time in rhythm and the defensive back's not connected.... Obviously, the scheme is probably the best in the world, truthfully. Defensively, they've got star power on all three levels. Their D-line train wrecks the game. They've got linebackers that flow fast, and they can take the ball away. They're good in coverage, and they've got a backend that plays connected with star power. That's a reason they're 3-0. It's a reason they're one of the better (teams). We'll see what happens, but our team knows very well the challenge that lies ahead on Sunday."

Gannon on Purdy's ball security:

"I think it's two things that go into that. I think it's coaching and playing. From the coaching part of it, you can tell Kyle Shanahan knows how to coach the quarterback. He doesn't put the ball at harm's risk. He knows where to go with the ball. He knows the stresses of the coverages and that's where he delivers the ball. Then with Brock, he plays the game extremely fast so he's not late trying to throw it through windows. He throws it through the correct window. The ball comes out on time. That's what I mean by timing and rhythm, which you've got to get on people. They scheme guys up and with the run and pass game. There's a lot of guys running open... We've got our work cut out for us."

Gannon on how the 49ers have changed since the 2022 NFC Championship Game:

"(There are) not a ton, but it's a different team. It's a different team, and it's a different time of year. A team looks different in January than they do in October here or September. They're good, and the thing that is consistent is what I just talked about. They're a good football team."

Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs' scouting report on the 49ers defense:

"They're really good, man. It's either high-paid guys or first round draft picks over there. They're really talented, and they've played a lot of football together. Similar to the last three weeks, we keep getting defenses that have played a lot of football together. They play a really good scheme. They know what they're doing. They're fast, and they have really good players. The onus is on us as an offense to match their intensity, match their talent with our talent and execution. (We have to) go out and still play good football."

Dobbs on the importance of taking care of the football: