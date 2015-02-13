What 49ers 2014 Rookies Said at the Combine

Hyde: **"I think my game is what separates me. What I bring to the table; I bring that passion. I play with a lot of heart. I feel like I bring that spark to the offense. When the offense needs something going, I feel like I can make it happen."

Question:Whose game is similar to yours?

Hyde:"Frank Gore, Marshawn Lynch, those type of guys. You see them running the ball out of the shotgun and spread plays, which is kind of what I did at Ohio State."

Question:Can you describe your running style?

Hyde:"I would say my running style is violent. Not too many times am I trying to make you miss. I am trying to run through you, trying to get the yards we need. Sometimes I will make you miss because you expect me to run through you."

USC C Marcus Martin (third round, 70th overall)

Question:How did you make the transition from guard to center?

Martin:"I was really focused and concentrated on developing my game, learning how to snap and trying to understand our offensive scheme as best as possible. And it was something that played a pivotal role with me being successful this year at center."

Question:Would it be disappointing to get drafted and have to sit behind a guy for a guy?

Martin:"I wouldn't say it would be disappointing. It would be a great learning experience and an opportunity for me to soak up the offense and really assimilate into the team and get to know the coaching staff and things like that. But I would like to come in and take a starting job."

Wisconsin LB Chris Borland (third round, 77th overall)

Question:There might be better athletes than you at linebacker, but are you the most complete one?