Week in Review: Colin Kaepernick and NaVorro Bowman Hang with Drake

Here's something new for you, a supporter of #Niners365.
With the offseason in full swing, we're going to take a weekly look at the notable social media posts from members of the San Francisco 49ers. And, we'll showcase anything out there that touches on "lifestyle" themes.
This is, after all, the official lifestyle blog of your beloved team. So let's have some fun with "what's happening" with the squad.
Starting with...
[KAP, BO, THE HAWK AND DRIZZY]
Super Bowl XLIX featured numerous appearances by Niners both old and new. One of the most eye-catching posts from the weekend was supplied by quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who appeared to be socializing with teammates both new and old. Oh, and it included one of the biggest stars in hip-hop.
Kaepernick supplied a photo on Twitter and Instagram of himself joined by former Niners safety Dashon Goldson, current teammate NaVorro Bowman and Drake at the rap star's Super Bowl bash in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Kap used the "100" emoji as a caption along with what appears to be a new hashtag for 2015, "#7tormsComing." If you look at this weekend's weather report in the Bay Area, a storm is, in fact, coming.
[PAT'S WORKOUT PLAYLIST]
Pehaps no other Niner has posted more on social media this offseason than Joe Staley.
The defensive captain, who is recovering from mid-season toe surgery, appears to be working out relentlessly after his '14 campaign was cut short with a nagging foot problem. Even so, we've learned a lot about Willis' musical taste in recent weeks.
Here's an eclectic rundown of songs the star linebacker has posted screengrabs of on his social accounts:
Travis Tritt - It's a great day to be alive*
Ed Sheeran - Thinking out loud**
Sam Smith - Latch**
Deep Blue Something - Breakfast at Tiffany's**
Sam Cooke - A change is gonna come**
J. Cole - Love Yourz*
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis - Make the Money **
**TWO REIDS, ONE BAY]**[This topic was covered earlier in the week by our own Tyler Emerick, but it's worth noting here as well.
The Reid brothers are officially reunited in the Bay Area with high school prospect Justin Reid signing to play college football for Stanford. Big brother, Eric Reid, will be a short drive away as he approaches his third season with the Niners.
There's another brotherly connection between the Niners and Pac-12 worth mentioning. Fourth-year guard Joe Looney's younger brother James is a sophomore defensive tackle at Cal.
[DAWSON KNOWS BEST]
Veteran kicker Phil Dawson doesn't post a ton on Twitter, but when he does, it usually features a nugget of truth.
That was the case when the Niners kicker shared this valuable image:
Dawson's own parenting was challenged back in October when his son nearly cut his father off his own fantasy football squad.
[SKUTA'S SELFIE GAME]
This Dan Skuta tweet is presented without comment:
[MILLER, THE MODEL]
Miller time, indeed.