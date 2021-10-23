Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers vs. Colts in Week 7

Oct 22, 2021 at 05:00 PM

Coming off of their Week 7 Bye, the San Francisco 49ers will return to the field under the lights of primetime. Looking for their first win at Levi's® Stadium this season, the 49ers will take on the Indianapolis Colts at 5:20 pm PT on Sunday, October 24. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

HOW TO WATCH

Watch the Game on TV

Network: NBC

  • Play-by-Play: Al Michaels
  • Color Analyst: Cris Collinsworth
  • Sideline Reporter: Michele Tafoya

Live Streaming

Phone & Tablet: 49ers games will be available on the official 49ers app and 49ers.com on iOS mobile devices while on a Safari browser. (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.) Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.

NFL Game Pass: 49ers fans in the United States can also watch every 2021 regular season game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. International Faithful can watch every 2021 regular season game live.

For more ways to watch, click here.

HOW TO LISTEN

49ers Radio Network

Flagship Stations: KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM

  • Play-by-Play: Greg Papa
  • Color Analyst: Tim Ryan

Click here for a map of the 2021 49ers Radio Network.

Spanish Radio Network

The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.

La transmisión del juego en vivo será distruibuido sin costo exclusivamente en 49ers.com con las narraciónes de Jesús Zárate y Carlos Yustis. Para ver todo el contenido español del equipo por favor haga clic aquí.

SERIES HIGHLIGHTS

Matchups: 44

Series Record: Colts lead the series 26-18

49ers Home Record vs. Colts: Colts lead the series 15-7

First Meeting: 11/29/53, 49ers won 38-21

Last Meeting: 10/8/17, Colts won 26-23 (OT)

