Turning the Page to Pittsburgh and Defensive Focus for Week 1 | 1st & 10

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:
- 1:28 - Excitement for the start of the regular season
- 2:00 - What defensive coordinator Steve Wilks learned in his study of the Pittsburgh Steelers
- 3:26 - How DL Arik Armstead communicates opponent observations with his coaches
- 5:49 - Changes since the team's last meeting with the Steelers
- 8:13 - How RB Elijah Mitchell is feeling ahead of the season opener
- 9:23 - Mitchell on his relationship with RB Christian McCaffrey
