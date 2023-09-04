Turning the Page to Pittsburgh and Defensive Focus for Week 1 | 1st & 10

Sep 04, 2023 at 09:00 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:

  • 1:28 - Excitement for the start of the regular season
  • 2:00 - What defensive coordinator Steve Wilks learned in his study of the Pittsburgh Steelers
  • 3:26 - How DL Arik Armstead communicates opponent observations with his coaches
  • 5:49 - Changes since the team's last meeting with the Steelers
  • 8:13 - How RB Elijah Mitchell is feeling ahead of the season opener
  • 9:23 - Mitchell on his relationship with RB Christian McCaffrey

news

Discussing Practice Squad Additions and DL Roster Signings | 1st & 10

Learn more about which players were signed to the 49ers practice squad, changes to the 53-man roster and practice adjustments during zero week on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Breaking Down the 49ers Initial 53-Man Roster | 1st & 10

Learn more about which 49ers players made the team's initial 53-man roster on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Injury Updates and Building the 49ers 53-Man Roster | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers injuries coming out of #LACvsSF and some factors involved in building the team's initial 53-man roster on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

QB Updates Following the 49ers Final Training Camp Practice | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers quarterback depth chart and players to watch in the preseason finale on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Updates on the Backup QB Battle and Players Returning to Practice | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers backup quarterback battle and players returning from injury on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Evaluating QB Play vs. Broncos and Injury Updates for Chargers Week | 1st & 10

Learn more about the QB performances against the Broncos and updates to the 49ers injury list on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Practice Highlights from Broncos Week and Davis-Price Year 2 Jump | 1st & 10

Learn more about the top storylines from this week's trio of practices and a spotlight on RB Ty Davis-Price's Year 2 development on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Breaking Down Defensive Standouts vs. Raiders and Brock Purdy Practice Update | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers top defensive performers vs. the Raiders and QB Brock Purdy's practice update on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Breaking Down the 49ers Preseason Opener vs. Raiders | 1st & 10

Learn more about the takeaways from the San Francisco 49ers first preseason game versus the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Recapping 49ers-Raiders Joint Practice, What to Expect in Preseason Game | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers-Raiders first joint practice, injury updates and what to expect in the first preseason game on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Previewing Joint Practices with the Las Vegas Raiders | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers players that made the NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2023" list and preview joint practices on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
