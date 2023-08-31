Presented by

49ers Sign CB Jean-Charles to the Practice Squad

Aug 31, 2023 at 11:15 AM

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed CB Shemar Jean-Charles to the team's practice squad.

Jean-Charles (5-10, 184) was originally drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round (178th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. Throughout his two-year NFL career, he has appeared in 20 games and registered two tackles. He has also appeared in one postseason contest with the Packers.

A 25-year-old native of Miramar, FL, Jean-Charles attended Appalachian State University for four seasons (2017-20), where he appeared in 50 games (25 starts) and registered 97 tackles, 33 passes defensed, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries

