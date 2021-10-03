Trey Lance Starts 2nd Half as Jimmy Garoppolo Suffers Calf Injury

Trey Lance took the field as the San Francisco 49ers got set for the second half against the Seattle Seahawks, but unlike games prior, it wasn't for a situational play.
Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was on the sidelines with his helmet off to start the second half as the quarterback is dealing with a calf injury. Garoppolo started off strong to open the contest with six-straight completions en roue to the team's lone score of the half, a 21-yard touchdown pass to Ross Dwelley.
Since, San Francisco's offense has remained stagnant, despite the defense managing to limit Seattle's offense for the majority of the first half.
The rookie started off slow, with two incomplete passes and uneventful drives that each resulted in 49ers punts. His first completion of the day came on his third drive of the contest, a 76-yard touchdown pass to Deebo Samuel. Lance is the first quarterback to have his first two career completions go for a touchdown in at least the last 40 seasons, per @EliasSports.