Trent Taylor: 'We've Got the Right Guys in the Locker Room'

The San Francisco 49ers pulled off their fourth victory in five games in a 25-23 thriller over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. With just over a minute left in the contest, Jimmy Garoppolo led the 49ers on a seven-play, 48-yard drive that set up Robbie Gould's game-winning field goal as time expired.
The 49ers have now won three-straight contests, the team's first winning streak since 2014.
Take a look at what the 49ers had to say following the Week 15 victory.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan on the 49ers game-winning drive:
"You'll have to ask him, but it was definitely easier calling those plays too. He just went right down. It was fun. He looked poised as can be. We walk through it every day. You never really get full speed reps during the season at two minutes. Guys are just too tired. That was a great drive at the end."
Shanahan on the 49ers recent success:
"Well, I've just been most proud of our guys being able to not let adversity affect them. I feel like that's affected us a lot throughout this year. In these last three games, by no means at all have they been perfect. We've had lulls in all three phases at sometimes. We've had some bad penalties. Had some real bad times. We've had some turnovers at some inopportune times. But, guys just stayed the same throughout the game. They haven't let it get to them. I think they've been pretty resilient and they fought 'til the end. I think it's one of the reasons we pulled out four of our last five."
Shanahan on Kendrick Bourne's career performance:
"Yeah, I was real happy for Kendrick. Kendrick, he got a late start here. Missing all of OTAs with his semester scheduling, came in during training camp. Was really on the outside looking in for a while, because it just took him a while to pick it up having such a late start. But, he was a guy we were scared to lose, so we kept him on our roster instead of putting him on practice squad and took him a while to get ready and then once we lost [WR] Pierre [Garçon] he had to be ready. He's gotten better each week. He's made some big plays for us. He did a great job today beating man coverage and made some plays after the catch. I was real happy for him. He's been working real hard all year to get into this situation."
Shanahan on Marquise Goodwin's progression through the season:
"Yeah, Marquise has been unbelievable. I think he's made a huge jump throughout this year. We put a lot of pressure on Quise going into this year. He had never started before and we brought him here to do that for us. He had some up and down times at the beginning. By no means would I say he played bad, but he just wasn't as consistent. He's fought through that and anytime you see guys who go out there and they get the pressure of starting, all of them are going to have some successes and some failures. It's just, how do they respond to it. I've been real impressed with Quise because as you guys can all see in this second half of the year, especially with Pierre down, he's really taken a lot on his shoulders. He's been through a lot and he's responded well. You guys see it on the field. We see it in practice throughout the week. He's turned into a true pro and he's playing like a legit starter."QB Jimmy Garoppolo on the 49ers game-winning drive:
"Obviously there's a lot of excitement in the stadium today. The crowd was on fire. Especially at the end there with the defense. I've never heard them that loud in my short time here. It was a good 2-minute drill, a lot of good execution across the board. Every guy stepping up in their own way. I thought the line did a great job today. Just through and through giving me time. Like you said, they brought a lot of pressure. I thought they did a phenomenal job for us."
Garoppolo on the 49ers third comeback win:
"Well we'd like to win by a lot. That would make things a lot easier. I said this a couple weeks ago when we won in Chicago, we're a young team and we're learning how to win. I think these close games will only pay off in the long run. For next year and everything, we're not looking that far ahead but it's good to be in these close games. There's different ways to win in this league. It's not always going to be pretty, you got to grind it out sometimes."
Garoppolo on his outlook for the remaining two games of the season:
"I set pretty high expectations for myself and I hold myself to a pretty high standard. It's a work in progress. We still have two games left in this season. We've got a really good team coming in here next week. So, we have to keep preparing. Going out to practice, having good practices. I think that's playing a huge role in this. We go out Wednesday through Friday and we really put in the time. It's starting to pay off."
WR Kendrick Bourne on his chemistry with Garoppolo:
"Yes. We were really good on third down today. Everybody did a great job and like you said Jimmy just being so poised every time that he is back there. He doesn't really panic. He gets pressure a lot, but he is still able to make plays. He is a stud. He can move well. With him making those plays longer it has really been helping our team. It messes up defenses. It brings defenses down. Once he makes a play like that and something happens the defense starts to lay off. We just have to keep it up."
LB Reuben Foster on the mentality of the 49ers locker room:
"We're 4-10 but it doesn't mean we aren't starving. We're hungry. We're 4-10, so we've got to look forward to this year and next year. We have to treat these next two games like our playoffs."
Foster on his return following a second quarter injury:
"I can't miss a beat. If I miss a beat I feel bad, especially if I can go out there and make a difference for my team."
WR Marquise on his series of good games:
"I'm blessed. I've been dealing with a lot. I'm blessed. I'm thankful for the opportunity. God has shown me so much in this season. I had a lot going on this year losing my baby and I just recently lost my biological father this week. It's just been a lot, but I really didn't let the outside negative energy affect how I play, how I approach this game or how I come to work each day. I just kind of stayed positive and kept my mind fresh, and I relied on God to bring me through all of the situations that I've been through."
K Robbie Gould on the pressure of game-winning field goals:
"You don't think about it. Honestly I couldn't even tell you how long it was. I just trust the keys. I know the distance based on what you see is where I'm going to aim. For the guys, it'd been pretty special. This is one of, if not my favorite season I've ever played in 13 years. Some people might say 'Your record is what it is.' I think there's something to be said about the brick by brick that [head coach] Kyle [Shanahan] and [general manager] John [Lynch] are putting together. It's pretty fun to watch it all kind of gel, get out there every Sunday knowing you have a chance to win. Guys are excited about playing. We talk about beating playoff teams. That team is in the playoff hunt. We talked about setting a tone if we want to be in these games and get ready for those games next year, we're playing playoff football right now. Even though we're not going there, that's the type of football we need to play. You saw a lot of that today, and the guys responded pretty well."
FB Kyle Juszczyk on Garoppolo's demeanor:
"Jimmy is honestly different than most quarterbacks that I've been with because he's so passionate and fiery. You don't see that a lot from quarterbacks. He's out there pumping us up and keeping us locked in on the sidelines. He does a great job of that.
"Before the last drive, he came up to each and every one us and said to stay locked in because we might need to do this one more time. We were all counting on the defense to get a stop, but he said to not sleep and stay locked in because we might need one more."
Juszczyk on the 49ers building towards the future:
"We all look at this like we're building for that right now. Kyle (Shanahan) talked about this week that if we want to be in big games next year and play in playoff games, it starts now. That's a playoff team, and we're playing two more playoff teams coming up. We have to get used to this environment and performing against these kind of teams."
TE George Kittle on Garoppol's leadership:
"With a guy like Jimmy, he asserted himself as a leader the first week that he was here. That's just the type of guy that he is. He's a guy that you want to follow. He puts himself up there. Jimmy breaks us down before we get on the field every single day. He's one of the most fired up guys, just like [San Francisco 49ers T] Joe Staley. It's really awesome to see that, and it's easy to follow him. You want to play well for him. That's what football is all about."
T Joe Staley on the energy throughout Levi's® Stadium:
"It was fun today. It was a lot of fun. The fans really showed out. We knew that they were going to. We are kind of building something here and I think the fans sense that excitement. I think today was a big step against a team that was doing well. I think they were 8-5 with playoff expectations and I was glad to be able to go out there and prove to ourselves that we are building something pretty special here. It has been the same stuff we have been seeing all year. No one has been quitting or worrying about the score until the whistle blows. It is like you said with the 2-minute drill no one was panicking. It was like, (Alright, let's go). It was what we were doing all game. I think we punted one time so that is pretty good."
WR Trent Taylor on the 49ers late-season turnaround:
"I think we have the right people in place, the right leadership in place. When you've got good leaders like coach Shanahan and [general manager] John Lynch, you know that they're always fighting for you, doing the best that they can for us. It just goes back to them. We all want to make sure that we're leaving it out on the field for them. We got the right guys in the locker room. We all want to win, we're all willing to go out there and fight for each other. It just all starts from within."