Trent Taylor: 'We've Got the Right Guys in the Locker Room'

"Jimmy is honestly different than most quarterbacks that I've been with because he's so passionate and fiery. You don't see that a lot from quarterbacks. He's out there pumping us up and keeping us locked in on the sidelines. He does a great job of that.

"Before the last drive, he came up to each and every one us and said to stay locked in because we might need to do this one more time. We were all counting on the defense to get a stop, but he said to not sleep and stay locked in because we might need one more."

Juszczyk on the 49ers building towards the future:

"We all look at this like we're building for that right now. Kyle (Shanahan) talked about this week that if we want to be in big games next year and play in playoff games, it starts now. That's a playoff team, and we're playing two more playoff teams coming up. We have to get used to this environment and performing against these kind of teams."

TE George Kittle on Garoppol's leadership:

"With a guy like Jimmy, he asserted himself as a leader the first week that he was here. That's just the type of guy that he is. He's a guy that you want to follow. He puts himself up there. Jimmy breaks us down before we get on the field every single day. He's one of the most fired up guys, just like [San Francisco 49ers T] Joe Staley. It's really awesome to see that, and it's easy to follow him. You want to play well for him. That's what football is all about."

T Joe Staley on the energy throughout Levi's® Stadium:

"It was fun today. It was a lot of fun. The fans really showed out. We knew that they were going to. We are kind of building something here and I think the fans sense that excitement. I think today was a big step against a team that was doing well. I think they were 8-5 with playoff expectations and I was glad to be able to go out there and prove to ourselves that we are building something pretty special here. It has been the same stuff we have been seeing all year. No one has been quitting or worrying about the score until the whistle blows. It is like you said with the 2-minute drill no one was panicking. It was like, (Alright, let's go). It was what we were doing all game. I think we punted one time so that is pretty good."

WR Trent Taylor on the 49ers late-season turnaround: