Trent Taylor is Already up to His Old Tricks in the 49ers Offense

"That's what Trent is good at," Kyle Shanahan said. "If he gets an edge on someone, he can double someone up and gain separation. On (the touchdown), he gained a lot of separation. Then the middle-third player was out of the way so we were able to hit him late."

Taylor was the third read in Jimmy Garoppolo's progression. Luckily, protection held up and gave Garoppolo just enough time to spot Taylor running free across the middle of the end zone.

"I just gave him the simple one-two, I guess," Taylor said of the play. "It's something that we practice every day. Coach Shanahan always harps on being deliberate with our feet. I just did it like we always practice and it worked."