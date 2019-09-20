49ers Sign T Sam Young; Place WR Trent Taylor on Injured Reserve

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday they have signed T Sam Young to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed WR Trent Taylor on the Injured Reserve List.
Young (6-8, 302) was originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the sixth round (179th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft. Throughout his nine-year NFL career, he has appeared in 88 games (21 starts) with the Cowboys (2010), Buffalo Bills (2011-13), Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-15) and Miami Dolphins (2016-18). In 2018, he appeared in 12 games (one start) with Miami. Young signed with the 49ers as a free agent on August 12, 2019, and was released by the team on August 30.
A 32-year-old native of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Young attended the University of Notre Dame (2006-09) where he started all 50 games in which he appeared.
Young will wear number 65.
Taylor (5-8, 180), who was drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round (177th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft, has appeared in 29 games (one start) and registered 69 receptions for 645 yards and three touchdowns.