49ers Sign T Sam Young; Place WR Trent Taylor on Injured Reserve

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday they have signed T Sam Young to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed WR Trent Taylor on the Injured Reserve List.

Young (6-8, 302) was originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the sixth round (179th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft. Throughout his nine-year NFL career, he has appeared in 88 games (21 starts) with the Cowboys (2010), Buffalo Bills (2011-13), Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-15) and Miami Dolphins (2016-18). In 2018, he appeared in 12 games (one start) with Miami. Young signed with the 49ers as a free agent on August 12, 2019, and was released by the team on August 30.

A 32-year-old native of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Young attended the University of Notre Dame (2006-09) where he started all 50 games in which he appeared.

Young will wear number 65.