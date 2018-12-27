Travis Kelce Gave George Kittle a One-of-a-kind Christmas Present

Both Kittle and Kelce are closing in on the most receiving yards in a single season by a tight end. The record is currently owned by New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski at 1,327 yards set in 2011. Kelce is just 53 yards shy of Gronkowski's record. Kittle will need 100 yards in Week 17 top Gronk's mark (and then would obviously need to top Kelce in order to claim the record as his own).