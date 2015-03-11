Torrey Smith Reveals Why He Signed with 49ers

"This is one of those few places, and I came from one as well. I'm glad to be here, and I'll get to work this offseason to hopefully get back to the big game."

One of the first questions Smith faced on Wednesday focused on how he believes the team will perform in 2015 without past staples like Patrick Willis and Frank Gore.

The 26-year-old voiced confidence in the team's future, referencing his rookie season with the Ravens in 2011 when the team lost several key starters but still advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs.

"We lost Derek Mason, Willis McGahee, Todd Heap – a bunch of veteran players who were great in the organization," Smith said. "But we found a way to keep pressing on. It's just that next man up philosophy. It seems like (the 49ers) have groomed the right people to be ready for the opportunity. They had a lot of injuries last year, so clearly a lot of people were able to get experience."

Smith is coming off a strong final season in Baltimore. He recorded 49 receptions for 767 yards and 11 touchdowns, which ranked 10th in the NFL.