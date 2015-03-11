Torrey Smith Reveals Why He Signed with 49ers

In four NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Torrey Smith made the postseason three times and won five playoff games, including Super Bowl XLVII.
Suffice it to say the wide receiver is accustomed to winning.
Shortly after signing a five-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday, Smith made his expectations for the team perfectly clear as he met with the media for the first time.
"For me, leaving Baltimore, if you're going to go anywhere, you want to go to a winning organization and a team that has a chance to go all the way every year," Smith said. "There aren't a lot of teams that can say that. They can act like they believe it, but there really aren't that many teams that go into it saying, 'We can get it done this year.'
"This is one of those few places, and I came from one as well. I'm glad to be here, and I'll get to work this offseason to hopefully get back to the big game."
One of the first questions Smith faced on Wednesday focused on how he believes the team will perform in 2015 without past staples like Patrick Willis and Frank Gore.
The 26-year-old voiced confidence in the team's future, referencing his rookie season with the Ravens in 2011 when the team lost several key starters but still advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs.
"We lost Derek Mason, Willis McGahee, Todd Heap – a bunch of veteran players who were great in the organization," Smith said. "But we found a way to keep pressing on. It's just that next man up philosophy. It seems like (the 49ers) have groomed the right people to be ready for the opportunity. They had a lot of injuries last year, so clearly a lot of people were able to get experience."
Smith is coming off a strong final season in Baltimore. He recorded 49 receptions for 767 yards and 11 touchdowns, which ranked 10th in the NFL.
For his career, Smith owns an average of 16.9 yards per catch.
The wideout played collegiately at Maryland before spending the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Ravens.
"I feel like I can definitely make the big play," Smith said. "But I can also turn a simple play into a huge gain. I'm just trying to be an explosive, play-maker for the team and help whoever is in there."
The new teammate he figures to boost most is Colin Kaepernick. Smith's vertical game should help stretch the field and create space for the team's franchise quarterback to attack defenses.
"He's a great player," Smith said. "He has a strong arm, and I can run. That's a good combination."
Smith also spoke highly of his new coach, Jim Tomsula.
"He picked me up at the airport, and we had a great conversation," Smith said. "He has a lot of personality I can tell, and he's very passionate about his job."
As for that aforementioned Super Bowl win over the 49ers in 2012, Smith said he hopes to make amends by bringing home the franchise's sixth Lombardi Trophy.
"I'm sorry to the fans that I was a part of that, but now we're trying to make things right," Smith said, smiling. "Let's win one out here. I think that would be a good thing."