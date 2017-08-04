Top 6 Highlights from 49ers Camp: Aug. 3

View the top images from the sixth practice of 2017 training camp presented by SAP.
The San Francisco 49ers are a week into training camp and continue to deliver highlight-reel performances.
Take a look at the top plays from Thursday's practice courtesy of Pierre Garçon, Trent Taylor, C.J. Beathard, Matt Breida, Kendrick Bourne, Aaron Burbridge, DeAndre Smelter, Dontae Johnson and Adrian Colbert.
1.Hyde grabs a couple of touchdowns
2. Another toe-tap catch for Taylor
- Beathard connects with Breida for six

4. Bourne shakes and bakes defenders
- Burbridge and Smelter find the endzone
6. Johnson and Colbert deliver on defense