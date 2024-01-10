Timeline for Armstead Return, Ferrell Injury and NFLPA All-Pro Reveal | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast:
- 1:40 - Discussing the team's Bye week practice schedule
- 3:05 - Head coach Kyle Shanahan on his approach to the postseason Bye Week
- 4:19 - Latest injury updates on Arik Armstead, Clelin Ferrell and more players following the regular season finale
- 7:20 - Shanahan's evaluation on the team's depth heading into the playoffs
- 8:49 - Announcing which 49ers players made the 2024 NFLPA All Pro team
