Good Vibes Only as 49ers Enter Bye Week with a Win - TEST

No one is going to brag about a 1-9 record, but it's a whole lot better than being 0-10.

You could feel the relief in the San Francisco 49ers locker room following the 31-21 win over the New York Giants in Week 10. Postgame interviews featured smiles and positivity rather than the discouragement that has commonly filled those media-player interactions.

You could see the exaltation in the video posted by the 49ers Twitter account. Players bounced up and down in the middle of the locker room while their yelling made the boom box nearly inaudible. Kyle Shanahan was doused with a Gatorade jug full of water. From veterans like Joe Staley all the way to rookies like Kendrick Bourne, it was obvious that their first victory of 2017 carried serious weight.