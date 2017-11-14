 Skip to main content
Advertising

Category Logo

Good Vibes Only as 49ers Enter Bye Week with a Win - TEST

Nov 13, 2017 at 04:33 PM

No one is going to brag about a 1-9 record, but it's a whole lot better than being 0-10.

You could feel the relief in the San Francisco 49ers locker room following the 31-21 win over the New York Giants in Week 10. Postgame interviews featured smiles and positivity rather than the discouragement that has commonly filled those media-player interactions.

You could see the exaltation in the video posted by the 49ers Twitter account. Players bounced up and down in the middle of the locker room while their yelling made the boom box nearly inaudible. Kyle Shanahan was doused with a Gatorade jug full of water. From veterans like Joe Staley all the way to rookies like Kendrick Bourne, it was obvious that their first victory of 2017 carried serious weight.

Related Content

news

5 Things to Know: Wide Receiver De'Zhaun Stribling

Get to know more about San Francisco 49ers newest wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling's career, hobbies, and impact off the field.

news

Morning Report: Shanahan on 'The Rich Eisen' Show, Flag Day in SF 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Shanahan Details Why the 49ers Trusted Their Board in 2026 NFL Draft

Head coach Kyle Shanahan shared an inside look at the team's 2026 NFL Draft process, explaining how the San Francisco 49ers evaluated prospects, traded back for additional picks, and built an eight-player draft class.

news

Morning Report: Romello Height in Action, A Look Inside the Draft Room 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising